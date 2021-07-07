Homegrown Summer Jam brings together some of Savannah’s best folk and Americana artists

Hazel Virtue plan to play some reunion gigs in the fall, starting with a show at Southbound Brewing in September.

Britt’s latest band, the New American Hologram, is a new iteration of his Savannah project, which has gone through some name tweaks and line-up changes. The current band features a strong line-up of players including Stan Ray (The Accomplices) on drums, Ryan Kelley on bass, and Jared Hall (Velvet Caravan) on piano. The New American Hologram also features a revolving line-up of some of Savannah’s best guitarists including Andrew Sovine, Eric Daubert, Ben Kaiser, and Kevin Rose (Superhorse, GAM, Elevated Basement Studio).

“This New American Hologram is an attempt for us to do something legitimately again as far as creating together,” said Britt. “Stan Ray is playing drums, but he is also an excellent singer and songwriter. He’s bringing several songs to the table.”

The Homegrown Summer Jam includes Jason Bible of The Train Wrecks, who have been workhorses in Savannah’s music scene since they formed in 2005. The Train Wrecks have released three albums, won the 2012 Georgia Music Award for Best Americana Band, and are regularly named Best Country/Americana/Rock band on local end-of-the year lists.

In recent years, Bible has released two incredible solo concept albums, Anitta and Anacca, with accompanying novels.

“I was a fan of the Train Wrecks, but more so I like Jason Bible’s solo stuff,” said Britt. “His last two records have been really cool, so I’m excited to hear him do those songs live.”

Also slated to perform is the acoustic duo Eckstein & Rose. Matt Eckstine became a staple in Savannah music through his band The Accomplices, as well as his solo songwriting and singing. Eckstine released his latest Lowcountry inspired album, Lil’ Blue, in 2020.

Performing over 200 shows a year, Eckstine is one of Savannah’s most in-demand artists. Evan Rose wows audiences every week in his energetic bluegrass band Swamptooth. Combing their talents as a duo, Eckstine and Rose’s voices and musicianship blend harmoniously together.

“I’ve never seen [Eckstine] with Evan Rose, but I’ve heard Evan Rose sing and he does the perfect high tenor like real badass bluegrass musicians do,” said Britt. “I’m excited about seeing them, too.”

Also joining the party is singer-songwriter Aaron Paul Zimmer making his return to the stage after taking some time off during the pandemic to raise a family. Zimmer is a founding member of the popular bluegrass band City Hotel and honkey tonk band, Grand Gestures. His 2019 debut solo album, Saints and Sinners, showcases his lyrical, melodic songwriting and engaging storytelling, as well as his charming vocal tone.

“Aaron might be my favorite local singer,” said Britt. “He’s just the real deal. City Hotel is amazing and Zimmer is a true talent.”

All of the artists performing at Homegrown Summer Jam have intersected with each other in one way or another over the years, whether playing on each other’s albums or collaborating in shows together, highlighting the communal aspect of this event.

“This group of musicians goes back to an event the Train Wrecks and Accomplices have put on forever called the Holiday Hoedown,” explained Britt. “That’s how American Hologram first got in bed with these guys, so to speak. We were invited to play at the annual Holiday Hoedown and everybody kind of looked at each other and said, ‘Oh yeah, you fall under the Americana umbrella.’ We identified each other and started doing other events together like the John Prine tribute concert at Tybee Post Theatre.”

Like it’s concert predecessors, Homegrown Summer Jam is a can’t-miss all-star showcase of Savannah’s rich Americana scene.

IF YOU GO What: Victory North Presents Homegrown Summer Jam When: Thursday, July 15 at 7:30 p.m. Where: Victory North, 2603 Whitaker Street Cost: $12-25 Info: victorynorthsavannah.com

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Homegrown Summer Jam brings together some of Savannah’s best folk and Americana artists