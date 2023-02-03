Historic home in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh community to be given new life

This project will be the initiative’s third rebuild and the first in Atlanta’s Pittsburgh neighborhood.

The other two historic rebuilds are located in Washington Park and Mozley Park.

Explore Georgia Trust kicks off West Atlanta preservation initiative

Pittsburgh is a historically Black community, and the acquired home is on the National Register of Historic Places.

The project house is located a mile from the Atlanta BeltLine and Pittsburgh Yards. Historic preservation and green building standards will be essential throughout the rebuild process.

To ensure long-term affordability, the house will be for sale through the Atlanta Land Trust’s community land trust model. This model mandates permanent affordability at 65 percent area median income or lower.

“Atlanta Land Trust highly values the respect and consideration the Georgia Trust brings, not only to the historic properties we are able to preserve together but also to their partners, homeowners and communities,” said Amanda Rhein, executive director of the Atlanta Land Trust.

“The Georgia Trust has high standards for quality and workmanship, and we greatly appreciate this partnership that allows us to steward permanently affordable homes in historic neighborhoods in Atlanta,” she continued.

Along with its partnership on this initiative, the Atlanta Land Trust has also donated an undeveloped parcel of land to Atlanta Habitat for Humanity, and worked closely on preservation efforts at the historic West Hunter Street Baptist Church and Fountain Hall on the campus of Morris Brown College.

For additional information, click here.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.