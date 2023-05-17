Here’s how 4 young Georgians navigate inflation for groceries

To compensate for his other meals, Becker sticks to the frozen section over fresh produce because he said the food can last longer and is cheaper.

“I feel like produce is so super expensive, so I’ve had to be really careful about where I go to buy,” he said. “I really try to go to, like, Costco or Sam’s Club and load up.”

Split cooking and dining out

Rachel Szulewski, a leasing professional at a housing property in Athens, knows the importance of trying to make her dollar stretch in the supermarket while prices continue to rise.

To stretch her grocery budget of $150 for herself and her husband, Szulewski shops at Trader Joe’s and the local farmer’s market for the best deals. The pair also mostly eat at home during the week, but allow themselves to splurge on the weekends.

“We have four or five meals we always eat throughout the week,” she said. “Fridays we eat out for dinner and on the weekends.”

Use a rewards program

Christina Bishop, an adapted special education teacher in the Clarke County School District, said she shops at Kroger because of convenience and the reward points for gas.

“It only takes me about five minutes to get there,” she said. “Right now [in] a lot of the grocery stores, the prices are the same and I can save money by not traveling so far.”

She uses her Kroger card to receive discounts and accumulate rewards.

“I also get fuel points at Kroger. I get my gas at Kroger,” Bishop said. “I get my groceries at Kroger. I use my Kroger card which takes a little tiny bit off, but I feel like I (am) getting something off.”

Opt for cheap take out

Drew Fincher, a recent University of Georgia graduate, finds the task of grocery shopping to be daunting, so he dodges the grocery store and opts for take out.

“It’s so much cheaper if I go to McDonald’s and get a number seven two cheeseburger meal versus going to Kroger and buying eight meals worth of food that I also have to cook,” Fincher said.

This story is written by the Covering Poverty project, which is part of the Cox Institute’s Journalism Writing Lab at the University of Georgia.

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Covering Poverty project, which is part of the Journalism Writing Lab, an initiative of the Cox Institute for Journalism Innovation, Management and Leadership at the University of Georgia.

This story and others will become part of an online toolkit, which is devoted to helping journalists across the country cover meaningful stories about people and poverty-related matters.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.