Henry County unveils mobile visitor center

Visit Henry County, GA has unveiled a Mobile Visitors Center.
The van offers a kiosk that allows visitors to create itineraries of places to visit and where to enjoy a meal.
“COVID accelerated an already changing trend in how visitors access information about a destination,” said Director of Tourism Laura Luker. “The mobile visitors center allows Visit Henry County, GA to be onsite during a guest’s moment of discovery and decision leading to a better experience and hopefully more time and money spent in our community.”
Credit: Visit Henry County, GA/Facebook
Beginning this month, the van will appear at local tourism businesses and community events to share information about Henry County with visitors. Residents can also be on the lookout for the Mobile Visitors Center. They may discover their new favorite restaurant or the perfect hotel for their out-of-town relatives.
For more information about Visit Henry County, GA, at visithenrycountygeorgia.com.
Credit: Henry Herald
