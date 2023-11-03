Henry County twins raise nearly $3,000 for kids with cancer

Most recently, the fraternal twin brothers raised more than $2,000 in funds to assist families of children who have been diagnosed with cancer. The initiative is led by the staff at McDonough Methodist Academy each September but the effort, known as Going Gold for Childhood Cancer, remains near and dear to the boys’ hearts throughout the year.

This year’s aim was like any other as the twins geared up for their partnership with Caring for a Cause, a group established by local baseball moms in Locust Grove with grassroots fundraising in Henry, Butts and Spalding counties.

The group planted its seeds in the community in 2010 when they organized a charity tournament for a local child who was battling cancer. Behind each member of the Locust Grove group is a motto to live by. The motto encourages loving one another — a creed that the twins and their parents admire and fulfill with their fundraising services.

Credit: Family handout Credit: Family handout

Together the brothers raked leaves, mowed lawns, picked up sticks, washed cars, and carried out many other tasks for their neighbors, friends and family members to generate funds into the September task. They also met with seniors in the community to play checkers and spend time with them, the boys’ mother, Lindsay said. Their efforts fill us with delight, she said.

“The best way for me to describe it is that sometimes when we (as adults) decide to give, we do so thinking of ourselves. But when a child does it, it is completely selfless,” Lindsay said. “And they never complain about it or ever wanted the money for themselves.”

Childhood cancer is an issue the twins were exposed to at an early age. Harrison Geltz, now 5, has been a close family friend since he was diagnosed with cancer at the age of 3. The boys quickly acknowledged the impact the diagnosis had on their loved ones.

“There was one year we forgot to give Jackson money (for the cause) and when we caught ourselves, he told us he had already given money and that’s when we found out that he had given them his allowance,” Lindsay said.

Explore Teen raises money for Buzzy device to ease pain for kids with cancer

It is an effort that is integrated into their upbringing.

“You know, as a parent you hope and pray that you are doing right with your kids, so it really brought peace to my heart,” Lindsay said. “And at that moment, we decided that we were not going to just take money for the donations but have the boys work for them.”

Both boys rose to the challenge with hopes to raise more than the $1,000 they collected in 2022. Now that they’ve met their 2023 goal, the next step is to raise even more funds for the upcoming school year.

“It makes me feel good to help others kids out there so they can be with their family,” Jackson said. “Because it is not fair for them to have cancer and have to sit down all day. I don’t want them to be bored.”

For Bradley it’s all about walking a mile in someone else’s shoes.

“If I had cancer I know I wouldn’t like it,” he said. “So each year I want to do more and more.”

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.