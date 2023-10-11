Henry County NAACP drives partnerships at McDonough community garden

The community garden was established by Girls First Inc. in April 2022 as a training and demonstration pilot for inter-generational relationships and public education.

The community collaboration is one built by Girl’s First in partnership with the Henry County NAACP, the Henry and Clayton Section for the National Council of Negro Women, and the Top Ladies of Distinction New-Rock Chapter.

Last month’s harvest brought a team of 20 volunteers from the Home Depot in Locust Grove to the community garden located on Brisendine Street in McDonough.

The theme for the team-building partnership was one of many efforts the NAACP uses to connect residents to the McDonough community. It is a concept NAACP member Eugene Stewart finds nourishes the mind, body and spirit of all involved.

“This is nurturing mind, body and soul of community through partnership,” the branch law enforcement liaison said. “It warrants conversations and offers opportunities to learn about the garden.”

Row after row the volunteers harvested watermelons, squash and collard greens, among others. The volunteer work was a learning experience for Quinnard Shuler, a newcomer to the Locust Grove area.

“I just want to learn more about this community and found a way to do that and give back,” he said. “I love the outdoors, and I want to know more about watermelon seeds, so this is also a chance for me to learn as much as I can while I am out here.”

Cory Fader, a transportation supervisor with the Locust Grove Home Depot center, was more familiar with the planting process.

“My wife is a huge gardener, but I’ve been more responsible for digging the holes so this is my first time pulling vegetables and fruits,” he said as he handed off a freshly plucked watermelon to one of many residents who frequently visit the garden for free produce.

The site’s community outreach program is an effort the 52-year-old Locust Grove resident looks forward to. His goal for last month’s initiative was to add McDonough to the list of communities he can help through the program.

“Just giving back an hour or three to help out this community,” Fader said. “I got off work at midnight last night and it wasn’t easy to be here, but I had to get up and do what I had to do. It’s a good feeling to give back, and something like this makes the process smoother and faster for others involved.”

Andrea Lozano shared similar sentiments.

“I learned a while ago that it is easier to get stuff done with the help of a neighbor or friends,” she said. “I helped out after the tornadoes hit Griffin, and now I just want to see how this would look once we pick out all the leaves and get these fruits and vegetables out.”

