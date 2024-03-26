Henry County brothers receive award for helping families in need

The honor is one that Andrea Carter, who is founder of the I AM Black History Awards, feels highlights exemplary leaders in a community.

“The Community Impact Award is a distinguished effort to acknowledge youth demonstrating outstanding community involvement evidenced by exemplary volunteer work and dedicated community service,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Treandos and 9-year-old Noah both lead a youth inspired neckwear company. For the past seven years, the duo has led a food, toy and book drive for those who live in Henry County and surrounding areas.

“The community drive has collected thousands of essentials for area families,” according to the brothers’ official website — T&N Bowties and Apparel.

Treandos and Noah have also partnered with United Food Force Inc., a McDonough-based non-profit organization, for the ongoing efforts of their annual food, toy and book drive.

“I believe we all can play a part in helping end food insecurity, " Treandos said in receipt of the February award. “I am honored to receive the Community Impact Award, and I hope it can encourage all of us to try to make a difference.”

It is an achievement his brother, Noah, said is within reach for everyone.

“There are a lot of things we can do to help others,” the he said. “I would like to push all of us to keep going.”

