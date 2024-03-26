Partner

Henry County brothers receive award for helping families in need

Treandos (middle) and Noah Thornton (right) are pictured with Andrea Carter, founder of the I AM Black History Awards Brunch, which highlights the efforts of Black youths who have made a significant impact in their communities. (Handout)

Credit: Handout

Credit: Handout

Treandos (middle) and Noah Thornton (right) are pictured with Andrea Carter, founder of the I AM Black History Awards Brunch, which highlights the efforts of Black youths who have made a significant impact in their communities. (Handout)
Partner Badge Logo
By Nefeteria Brewster, Henry Herald
43 minutes ago

Two Henry County brothers were recently honored for their positive influence in their community.

Treandos and Noah Thornton, two youth business operators, were recently acknowledge as the 2024 recipients of the Community Impact Award — which was presented during the Kids’ I AM Black History Awards Brunch — for their efforts to provide food, toys and books to families in need.

The awards aimed to honor five youths, ages 5 to 17 years, who have exhibited outstanding community involvement, excellence in the arts, and commendable academic achievements.

The honor is one that Andrea Carter, who is founder of the I AM Black History Awards, feels highlights exemplary leaders in a community.

“The Community Impact Award is a distinguished effort to acknowledge youth demonstrating outstanding community involvement evidenced by exemplary volunteer work and dedicated community service,” she said.

Twelve-year-old Treandos and 9-year-old Noah both lead a youth inspired neckwear company. For the past seven years, the duo has led a food, toy and book drive for those who live in Henry County and surrounding areas.

“The community drive has collected thousands of essentials for area families,” according to the brothers’ official website — T&N Bowties and Apparel.

ExploreEveryday Heroes: C.J. and Kollin Matthews

Treandos and Noah have also partnered with United Food Force Inc., a McDonough-based non-profit organization, for the ongoing efforts of their annual food, toy and book drive.

“I believe we all can play a part in helping end food insecurity, " Treandos said in receipt of the February award. “I am honored to receive the Community Impact Award, and I hope it can encourage all of us to try to make a difference.”

It is an achievement his brother, Noah, said is within reach for everyone.

“There are a lot of things we can do to help others,” the he said. “I would like to push all of us to keep going.”

ajc.com

Credit: Henry Herald

icon to expand image

Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Nefeteria Brewster, Henry Herald
Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING
Cargo ship lost power, issued mayday before hitting Baltimore's bridge22m ago

Credit: AP

PHOTOS: Francis Scott Key Bridge collapses in Maryland after ship collision

Credit: Bita Honarvar

Hawks owner says Centennial Yards could reshape downtown Atlanta
2h ago

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: Nell Carroll for the AJC

ANALYSIS: Kemp speaks softly during legislative session — until he doesn’t

Credit: AP

Feds searched Diddy's properties as part of a sex trafficking probe. Here's what to know
The Latest

Credit: McDonough Fire Department

McDonough campaign dedicates fire truck to Autism Champions
1h ago
Teachers are increasing student engagement by creating their own videos
New report shows stress is the leading cause of Black and Latino students leaving college
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Macon’s bodacious bet on itself: An amphitheater on a fading side of town
Musician creates GoFundMe page for ‘Banjo Boy’ from ‘Deliverance’ movie
Get hopping to enjoy this basketful of Easter events around metro Atlanta