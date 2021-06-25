Heated Chatham Commission meeting ends with no budget resolution. Here's what that means

The county budget is split into three separate items:

• the general fund for maintenance and operation, which covers payment for internal county services;

• the special service district, which covers costs relating to unincorporated Chatham, including funding for the Chatham County Police Department, public works and other services typically provided by municipalities, and

• the proprietary funds, non-major special revenue fund and capital project funds.

All three items were on the agenda Friday as voting items.

Commissioners voted down the general fund and refused to make motions to vote on the other two-thirds of the budget.

The budget hesitancy stems from questions commissioners had regarding the $5 million-plus in funding to be spent to house long-term detainees awaiting trial in the Chatham County jail. The same issue was at the core of a debate at a recent budget workshop, when commissioners learned more than 50 inmates have been in detention for more than 1,000 days.

At last week's budget workshop, Commissioner Helen Stone (District 1) suggested bringing in leadership from the local justice system — the courts, the jail, police chiefs — and discuss the best way to allocate funds to solve the problem of long-term detainees in a comprehensive way.

That meeting hasn’t happened yet.

When Ellis put the maintenance and operations, commonly referred to as M&O, portion of the budget up for a vote, several commissioners claimed to still have questions. The M&O includes the courts and the jail. Citing Robert's Rules of Order, Ellis stopped discussion of the item and put it up for a vote. The item was voted down.

District 7 Commissioner Dean Kicklighter voiced displeasure with Ellis' actions, telling the chairman he should have let his "ego bend a little."

Initially, the commission considered reconvening for a special session on Tuesday, June 29, to attempt to get the commissioners' questions answered and pass a budget. But because of the timeframe for public notification, required by law, the commission can't meet again before the deadline, July 1.

Try again next month

The failure to pass the budget doesn’t mean the county will shut down, though Ellis said he fears an interruption of county services.

“My biggest concern is that by not having the budget in place, there are certain things we can’t do. That may affect services, and I want to make sure it does not affect services,” Ellis said.

The county manager said the government will continue to operate, but his plans for new contracts and bids that were set to go out after the new budget was passed are now interrupted.

“We’ll operate, but I’ve got commitments, bids and prices that are going out July 1 and I can’t honor them,” Chatham County Manager Lee Smith said.

District 6 Commissioner Aaron Whitely voiced his support for taking more time to make sure things are handled well. He said he hopes the meeting with the criminal justice leaders can happen prior to the July 16 meeting.

“We are not necessarily fully equipped to make a fair decision on how we’re going to spend the taxpayers' dollars,” Whitely said. “With that being said, I think it is in order that we take a step back, as we have already approved this continuing resolution and we’ll set the time to come back and adopt an updated one to make sure every commissioner has their questions answered.”

Transit budget approved

Prior to Friday’s Chatham Commission debacle, the Chatham Area Transit (CAT) Authority unanimously approved its FY22 budget. No members of the public spoke during the public comment time.

Interim CAT Executive Director Valarie Ragland told the board that she was elated to present them with a balanced budget of $30.3 million, which is about a 10% increase from the prior year.

The largest portion of the expenditures, about 66% or $20 million, are wages and benefits, followed by insurance costs at 9% or $2.8 million. Contract services, fuel, materials and supplies, general and administrative, training and utilities make up the remaining expenditures.

During the first reading of the budget last month, Ragland said federal COVID-19 relief grants had been a lifesaver for the agency.

"Had it not been for that (federal) funding, we would have seen a decrease in our overall budget of 7%,” Ragland told the board on May 25.

During Fiscal Year 2020-21, CAT received $10.7 million through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act. The agency also received about $5.8 million through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act during FY 21-22. The agency will also receive $12.6 million through the American Rescue Plan.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Heated Chatham Commission meeting ends with no budget resolution. Here's what that means