‘Heart and soul.’ Columbus school dedicates court to beloved coach battling cancer

Credit: Darrell Roaden Credit: Darrell Roaden

Wilson, a physical education teacher, went on medical leave after he was diagnosed five months ago. He has been the school’s only athletics director, head football coach and girls basketball coach since the north Columbus school opened in 2007.

“He is one of the humblest and hardest-working individuals I have had the pleasure of meeting,” VMMS principal Robert Ogburn told the Ledger-Enquirer.

No wonder the VMMS staff elected him as the school’s Teacher of the Year in September.

Rationale for the honor

During its November meeting, the Muscogee County School District board unanimously approved Ogburn’s request to honor Wilson. In his letter to superintendent David Lewis and the board members, Ogburn said the news of Wilson’s diagnosis “has been devastating” to the school family.

Wilson has been an educator for 25 years. He started his career as an English teacher and the seventh-grade head football coach at South Girard Junior High School in Phenix City. In 2001, he joined MCSD as an eighth grade social studies teacher and assistant football coach at Blackmon Road Middle School, then transitioned to physical education in 2005 and became the BRMS athletics director as well as the head coach for football, boys basketball coach and track.

Wilson’s commitment to the youth of Columbus goes beyond school. He has coached baseball and softball and umpired for Pioneer Little League. He has been a deacon and Sunday school teacher at Britt David Baptist Church.

Credit: Darrell Roaden Credit: Darrell Roaden

“It is evident to anyone that is fortunate to come across Coach Wilson’s path that he is dedicated to serving students and athletes and has given many years of his life in service to them,” Ogburn wrote in the letter. “Beyond the field and the court, Coach Wilson’s main priority is instilling life-long lessons and values in order to help his students and athletes grow into respectful, hardworking, and compassionate individuals. He truly has a way of connecting and building relationships with students that is rare to come by; whether it be through humor, kindness, or sternness.”

Humbling honor

After the ceremony, Wilson told the Ledger-Enquirer seeing the court dedicated to him was a humbling honor.

“I’ve never liked the limelight,” he said. “I like being in the back. But sometimes, I guess, I’ve learned putting others first makes you become first. It’s funny how God works.”

Having their family and friends attend the ceremony made it even sweeter, Wilson’s wife, Tracy, told the Ledger-Enquirer.

“It was very overwhelming,” said Tracy, a physical education teacher at Brewer Elementary School. “I mean, I know how special he is because I’ve been married to him for 36 years. But just to know that there’s so many people that love him and they want to honor him that way, it was just wonderful.

“When he was first diagnosed, it was pretty gloomy, but from day one he’s been fighting it. Whatever God’s will is for him, we except that, but he’s fighting.”

Credit: Darrell Roaden Credit: Darrell Roaden

Jay has a few more chemotherapy treatments left before he and his care team will consider whether to have surgery to remove a tumor. Regardless, he plans to be back at VMMS next school year.

“My plan may not be God’s plan — He knows better than I do — but we’ll have to wait and see,” he said. “I’m still very motivated to reach young kids. That’s our future.”

Jay grew up in Columbus. He attended Northside Elementary School (now named Allen), Arnold Junior High School (now named Arnold Magnet Academy), Hardaway High School and Columbus College (now named Columbus State University).

His goal when he became a teacher was to make a positive difference in at least one child’s life. January’s ceremony showed he has achieved well beyond that standard.

“A lot of times you get discouraged when kids aren’t listening,” he said, “but then a kid comes back and tells you that they were, and then you know you’re still doing the right thing, that you’re still on the right path.”

Credit: Ledger-Enquirer Credit: Ledger-Enquirer

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Ledger-Enquirer in Columbus. The Ledger-Enquirer provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Columbus and the Chattahoochee Valley at ledger-enquirer.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.