Gwinnett student named Georgia winner in Doodle for Google contest

Credit: North Gwinnett Middle School

By Gwinnett Daily Post staff
1 hour ago

Inspired by the theme of “I am grateful for…” a North Gwinnett Middle School student was named the official 2023 Doodle for Google winner for the state of Georgia.

Doodle for Google challenges students from kindergarten to 12th grade to create their own version of the Google logo. Seventh-grader Reina Lee was one of 55 state and territory winners with her doodle, featuring an “Eat, Sleep, Slay Gymnastics, Repeat!” theme.

Lee was also surprised with a celebration assembly at her school.

“I drew gymnastics on the beam — the colors and shapes in the background show how I feel during gymnastics: excited, confident and strong,” said Lee in a news release. “I’m grateful for gymnastics because it makes me feel powerful.”

Explore12-year-old wins Doodle for Google contest

A public voting, which ended in late May, determined the five National Finalists and the national winner, who will receive a $30,000 college scholarship and their school will receive a tech package worth $50,000 towards the establishment or improvement of a computer lab or technology program.

