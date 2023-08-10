Grant Park Conservancy seeks donations for storm recovery

The Grant Park Conservancy (GPC) is seeking donations after Monday’s severe thunderstorms caused significant damage in and around the park.

The historic Milledge Fountain sustained plumbing damage and its fence was destroyed.

A total of 21 trees have been toppled or damaged in the past week due to storms, while flooding has become an issue in the park.

The GPC will be assisting the city of Atlanta with cleanup and will work to replace the fence at the fountain and repair the plumbing to get it running again as quickly as possible, according to a press release.

GPC is asking for donations to help in the storm recovery and during the remainder of August all donations to the Grant Park Conservancy will be allocated to park restoration efforts.

