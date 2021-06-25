Gov. Kemp calls DOJ lawsuit against state voting bill a 'politically motivated assault'

"The rights of all citizens to vote are the central pillars of our democracy," Attorney General Merrick Garland said Friday, adding that recent changes to Georgia law amounted to voter suppression.

In addition to the denial of water and food to waiting voters, some of the most controversial provisions include additional voter identification requirements; optional early voting on Sundays — traditionally a day in which the Black vote spikes during "Souls to the Polls" campaigns. The Georgia law also shortens runoff election periods.

The Georgia law, signed behind closed doors in March by Kemp, has been roundly lambasted as blatant voter suppression by Democrats while Republicans have characterized it as election reform.

Kemp denied the bill was an attempt at voter suppression is an appearance Friday at the Savannah Convention Center. He maintained that the state "took reasonable, common sense steps to ensure the sanctity of the ballot box," adding that SB 202 "expands access to early voting, ensures that drop boxes are available in every county and (are) secured around the clock."

The governor accused the Biden administration of "weaponizing the Department of Justice to serve their own partisan goals" and criticized it for not focusing on other issues.

"This administration is ignoring the border crisis. They're ignoring the rise in crime across the country, which are both a direct result of their policies," said Kemp.

The controversial provisions of the law prompted rebukes from corporate giants including Coca-Cola, headquartered in Atlanta, and Major League Baseball, which moved its annual All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver after the Georgia General Assembly passed the voting law earlier this year.

The move cost the state $100 million in economic impact, Kemp said. He then criticized the administration for not supporting small businesses enough during the pandemic.

He affirmed that Georgia will continue to be a place that's "easy to vote and hard to cheat."

At the same time Friday, the Justice Department announced that the nation's U.S. attorneys are being directed to more closely track threats to election workers across the country as deep political divisions have raised the risk to poll workers and other officials, the attorney general said.

Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco said a federal task force would be pursuing such threats, an action that Garland said was prompted by an increasing number of news reports highlighting the problem.

"To meet the challenge of the current moment, we must re-dedicate the resources of the Department of Justice to a critical part of its original mission: enforcing federal law to protect the franchise for all eligible voters," Garland said earlier this month, noting a recent wave of legislation in several states that restrict voter access.

Garland has promised to double the enforcement staff of the civil rights unit, a powerful division within the agency that investigates hate crimes, police abuses and other civil rights violations.

"We are scrutinizing new laws that seek to curb voter access, and where we see violations of federal law, we will not hesitate to act," Garland said. "We are also scrutinizing current laws and practices, in order to determine whether they discriminate against Black voters and other voters of color."

The announcement comes in the middle of a national tug of war over voting rights, which is expected to be a key issue in the 2022 midterm elections. Republican state lawmakers across the country have proposed measures that would limit access to voting, while Democrats are pushing for sweeping legislation to expand voter access.

This week, the Senate failed to advance a sweeping voting rights bill, stalling the Democratic legislation aimed at countering recent restrictive state measures pursued in Republican-led states.

In a vote of 50-50, it fell short of the 60 needed to overcome a GOP filibuster. All Democratic senators voted to begin debate, while the Republicans unanimously voted to block it.

