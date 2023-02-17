Goodwill reopens its West End store, the oldest in metro Atlanta

“It’s exciting to see some of our longer-standing stores get facelifts after serving the community for so long,” Elaine Armstrong, Vice President of Marketing said. “These stores, such as West End, have been around for a while and deserve an update so that everyone – from team members to shoppers and donors – can have a revamped Goodwill experience.”

Explore Goodwill North Georgia hosts fashion show

Goodwill team members have worked on updating the entire layout, including new wall graphics, fresh paint colors, new flooring, highly organized racks and shelves, and energy-saving LED lighting to brighten up the store. In addition, the expanded “new goods” section is dedicated to packaged new goods such as snacks and drinks. This section is constantly changing with new, special value items.