Georgia’s oldest Chinese civic organization receives historical marker

The oldest Chinese civic organization and the first AAPI organization in the state of Georgia received a historical marker from the Georgia Historical Society.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Augusta (CCBA) was started in October 25, 1927 as a local chapter of the main organization that originated in San Francisco. It quickly became a focal point for Chinese families and businesses to gather, network, and share resources.

Chinese laborers started arriving in Augusta in 1873 to help build and extend the construction of Augusta’s canal system. Chinese families and businesses started growing in Augusta after the end of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

During the Jim Crow era, Chinese families started successful businesses catering to African American neighborhoods, contributing to the local cultural diversity and social-economic development.

Many Chinese Americans from Augusta served the nation during World War II and were amongst the first to be enrolled in the prestigious Medical College of Georgia.

Credit: Si-Long Chen Credit: Si-Long Chen

The historical marker was presented at a formal dedication ceremony on May 19th at the CCBA building.

“We are honored as the first Chinese organization in Georgia to be presented with a marker by the Georgia Historical Society. It meant a lot for the organization’s historical legacy and the local Chinese community in Augusta,” said Gary Tom, President of Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Georgia.

CCBA submitted a detailed submission process to earn the historical marker from the Georgia Historical Society. The effort was led by Si Long Chen, a board member. She also helped write for the grant and organized a fundraising campaign to help pay for the project.

Explore Gwinnett County to hold AAPI heritage celebration

“Historical markers are usually designated for places of interest and communities who are underrepresented in history,” said Elyse Butler, Marker Manager at the Georgia Historical Society.

Distinguished guests included Judge Carla Wong McMillian, the first Chinese-American Supreme Court Justice for Georgia and a native of Augusta, Breana James, Marker Manager of GHS, and Dr. Ray Rufo, the first Chinese-American to graduate dental school in Georgia, and Jasmine Sims, Chief of Staff, City of Augusta Mayor’s Office.

Representatives from the local Chinese community, businesses, and organizations were also in attendance. The ceremony included traditional Chinese lion dance performances, speeches, and the unveiling of the historical marker.

The designation of CCBA for a historical marker reflects the importance of the Chinese American community in Augusta’s history and serves as a reminder of the contributions and sacrifices made by early Chinese immigrants in the state of Georgia.

Credit: Georgia Asian Times Credit: Georgia Asian Times

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Georgia Asian Times, which celebrates the achievement of Asian communities and businesses in Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.