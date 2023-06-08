BreakingNews
PSC scraps plan allowing more tire burning for electricity - for now
X

Georgia’s oldest Chinese civic organization receives historical marker

Credit: Si-Long Chen

Credit: Si-Long Chen

Partner Badge Logo
Partner
By Georgia Asian Times staff
51 minutes ago

The oldest Chinese civic organization and the first AAPI organization in the state of Georgia received a historical marker from the Georgia Historical Society.

The Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Augusta (CCBA) was started in October 25, 1927 as a local chapter of the main organization that originated in San Francisco. It quickly became a focal point for Chinese families and businesses to gather, network, and share resources.

Chinese laborers started arriving in Augusta in 1873 to help build and extend the construction of Augusta’s canal system. Chinese families and businesses started growing in Augusta after the end of the Chinese Exclusion Act.

During the Jim Crow era, Chinese families started successful businesses catering to African American neighborhoods, contributing to the local cultural diversity and social-economic development.

Many Chinese Americans from Augusta served the nation during World War II and were amongst the first to be enrolled in the prestigious Medical College of Georgia.

Credit: Si-Long Chen

Credit: Si-Long Chen

The historical marker was presented at a formal dedication ceremony on May 19th at the CCBA building.

“We are honored as the first Chinese organization in Georgia to be presented with a marker by the Georgia Historical Society. It meant a lot for the organization’s historical legacy and the local Chinese community in Augusta,” said Gary Tom, President of Chinese Consolidated Benevolent Association of Georgia.

CCBA submitted a detailed submission process to earn the historical marker from the Georgia Historical Society. The effort was led by Si Long Chen, a board member. She also helped write for the grant and organized a fundraising campaign to help pay for the project.

ExploreGwinnett County to hold AAPI heritage celebration

“Historical markers are usually designated for places of interest and communities who are underrepresented in history,” said Elyse Butler, Marker Manager at the Georgia Historical Society.

Distinguished guests included Judge Carla Wong McMillian, the first Chinese-American Supreme Court Justice for Georgia and a native of Augusta, Breana James, Marker Manager of GHS, and Dr. Ray Rufo, the first Chinese-American to graduate dental school in Georgia, and Jasmine Sims, Chief of Staff, City of Augusta Mayor’s Office.

Representatives from the local Chinese community, businesses, and organizations were also in attendance. The ceremony included traditional Chinese lion dance performances, speeches, and the unveiling of the historical marker.

The designation of CCBA for a historical marker reflects the importance of the Chinese American community in Augusta’s history and serves as a reminder of the contributions and sacrifices made by early Chinese immigrants in the state of Georgia.

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

Credit: Georgia Asian Times

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, Georgia Asian Times, which celebrates the achievement of Asian communities and businesses in Georgia.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.

About the Author

Georgia Asian Times staff
Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Hyundai’s $5B EV plant is ahead of schedule. So are its suppliers5h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Supreme Court ruling could reshape Georgia congressional districts
34m ago

Credit: Phil Skinner

BREAKING: PSC scraps plan allowing more tire burning for electricity - for now
10m ago

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA
3h ago

Credit: AP

Firms Trump hired to investigate fraud claims could help Fulton DA
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

New efforts in Atlanta are boosting Black developers
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

National study shows charter students outperform peers at traditional public schools
21h ago
Georgia GOP convention brings national spotlight and an economic boost to Columbus
22h ago
Army calls for removal of Confederate names from Fort Moore memorial
Featured

Credit: TNS

Report: Georgia board that regulates doctors still fails to protect patients
20h ago
Why the Braves sent down Michael Soroka and will give AJ Smith-Shawver a start
Election 2024: Georgia presidential candidate visit tracker
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top