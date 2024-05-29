Georgia’s first waterslide coaster opens at Fins Up Water Park

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

Apocalypso is described as “one slide incorporated into the four-slide tower, which spans 418 feet and features the most significant drop of its kind in the United States,” sending riders on an adventure through steep hills and valleys at an average water speed of 30 mph before a dramatic final descent on to a massive wave wall.

Three additional slides make their debuts in the 2024 season, bringing the total number of attractions at Fins Up Water Park to 18. The three new slides include Serpentine Storm, which includes a thrilling downward-spiraling descent; Dreamsicle Dive, featuring closed and open tubes; and Mango Mania, described as “perfect for younger thrill-seekers.”

The water park, in addition to featuring Fins Up Falls, doubled the Aquatic Adventure inflatable obstacle course in Lake Lanier, giving guests increased capacity and numerous opportunities to jump and splash in the lake.

“Our goal is to provide the best water park experience for guests, and what better way than bring the first waterslide coaster to Georgia on the shores of Lake Lanier,” said Bucky Perry, vice president of Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. “We believe in providing guests with the best customer experience possible and I’m confident we will exceed their expectations with our updates at Fins Up Water Park.”

Guests can also enjoy the new resort-style poolside cabana rental program, with cozy seating, sling chaises, Wi-Fi and tables, all available for daily rental. Cabana guests can also enjoy personal service with advance bookings available. Large poolside cabanas are priced at $299 for a full day, and smaller-scale beachside palapas are $199.

Fins Up Water Park is open daily until Labor Day, plus additional weekends. A season pass, priced at $129.99 includes admission for the entire summer season, waving the $20 gate fee into Lanier Islands on every visit. The season pass is currently discounted at $99.99 through May 31. Families purchasing two season passes will enjoy free admission for children ages 3 to 5.

For more information, visit www.MargaritavilleatLanierIslands.com.

