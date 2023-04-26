Georgia lawmakers look for ways to eradicate hunger across state

“It’s not an issue of having available food, it’s the type of available food you have,” Jones told Fresh Take Georgia. “This problem exists across racial and economic lines. It affects the Atlanta area, Augusta, Valdosta. It affects people all over the state.”

SB 177 passed the Senate this year before stalling in the House. Jones could not be reached for comment this month about his plans for the measure.

About 13.5 million U.S. households experienced food insecurity in 2021 or had difficulty providing food for all family members because of a lack of resources, according to a report by the federal Agriculture Department. Representing 10.2% of all the nation’s households, that number was not statistically different from the previous two years.

Food insecurity has been linked to diabetes, hypertension and decreased mental health.

Meanwhile, more than 53 million people across the nation turned to food banks, food pantries and meal programs for help in 2021, a third more than before the pandemic, according to a report released last year by Feeding America, a nonprofit charity.

Explore Inflation drives Georgians to food pantries

Swipe Out Hunger, a nonprofit that helps feed college students, supported SB 177.

“Campus pantries are a huge resource for students,” said Janelle Raymundo, a spokeswoman for Swipe Out Hunger.

Georgia’s Tech’s food pantry is named after Tommy Klemis, who owned Junior’s Grill, a campus landmark that closed in 2011. The pantry focuses on feeding needy students while preventing food waste on campus. Students, campus organizations, Midtown Atlanta grocery stores and a Lutheran food ministry help supply the pantry.

“People come into the kitchen for all different purposes,” said Carly Shuman, a graduate program advisor at Georgia Tech. “It’s very rare that I’ll see the stuff we had early in the morning the next day. By the time I get here, it’s gone because of all the late-night study folks that come through, especially if they know it’s Wednesday.”

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partners at Fresh Take Georgia, a nonprofit digital news service at the Center for Sustainable Journalism at Kennesaw State University in Georgia. Visit them at freshtakegeorgia.org.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.