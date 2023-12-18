Georgia journalist releases book inspired by his experiences as a reporter

Credit: Siori Kitajima Credit: Siori Kitajima

“They opened up to me in a really wonderful, honorable and an almost flattering way,” said Green. “They told me about what they felt and what they were dealing with in the world. And I wanted to move that into some art form to relay that to the world in a broader way to help people understand.

“I always found that level of commitment, bravery and sacrifice unbelievably inspirational. So this is kind of an homage to all of them in a way for one of the characters.”

And the idea for the other character came from the hours Green spent in his car, trying to get home from work.

“The radio host is inspired by a well-known sports radio personality in Atlanta that provided a bit of a reprieve every day when I suffered through traffic for my afternoon commute from Lawrenceville back into the city,” he said. “Listening to sports radio in traffic inspired the creation of the older brother.”

A launch party for “Secrets of Ash” was held on Dec. 1 at the venerable Manuel’s Tavern in Atlanta, and the Indiana native — who now edits Urbanized Atlanta, a real estate development-focused website, and is a freelance magazine writer — has been working to get the word out about the book.

