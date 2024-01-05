GBI arrests mayor of Enigma, accused of assaulting city council members

Giddens was arrested on Dec. 20 following an investigation by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

The Alapaha Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office requested the agency conduct an investigation on June 15, 2023. That followed allegations that Giddens assaulted a member of the City Council three days earlier at a meeting of the council.

On Oct. 27, the GBI received allegations that Giddens had allegedly assaulted a second council member at a meeting.

The mayor turned himself in at the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office on Dec. 21 after charges were filed the previous day, according to the GBI. He has been charged with simple battery and two counts each of simple assault, battery and disorderly conduct.

The case remains under investigation. Once the GBI completes the probe, the results will be handed to the district attorney’s office to review and determine if prosecution is warranted.

