From rescue dog to award-winning K-9. Meet Henry County’s Zorro

When he was just a 5-month-old puppy, Zorro was rescued from an animal shelter. Now, he’s an award-winning K-9 with the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
Zorro recently won first place in the Criminal Apprehension competition of the 14th Annual South Georgia K-9 Seminar. The event was held at Georgia National Fairgrounds & Ag Center in Perry, Georgia from Nov. 13 to 16.
#HCSOCelebrates 🎉🎉 CONGRATULATIONS to K9 Zorro who was awarded FIRST PLACE for the Criminal Apprehension competition of...Posted by Henry County Sheriff's Office GA on Wednesday, November 22, 2023
40 teams from Georgia, Alabama and Florida competed in patrol, tracking, narcotics detection, and explosive detection. During the competition, dogs and their handlers were evaluated across multiple criteria that include their efficient response to handler commands and the technique of their detection and takedown.
Zorro was rescued in June of 2019 and was certified for the first time in Narcotics Detection and Tracking in 2020. He was certified for Criminal Apprehension in November of 2021. Zorro was also recertified in Narcotics Detection, Tracking, and Criminal Apprehension in 2022 and 2023.
“Congratulations to K-9 Zorro and handler Deputy Sheriff Sgt. Jodey Powell for a job well done,” a press release from the HCSO read.
