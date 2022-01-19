Raffensperger: Georgia buying new voter registration system

The new voter registration system, called the Georgia Registration Voter Information System, is planned to begin operating in March. It comes as county election officials try to make sure voters are placed correctly in new election districts drawn every 10 years for federal, state and local offices. Election directors are also preparing for statewide elections for governor and other posts that begin with the May 24 party primaries.

More than a dozen county election directors appeared with Raffensperger to back the change. Douglas County’s Milton Kidd said the change would be a challenge, but expressed confidence that “Douglas County will be ready.”

The state plans to keep the current system online as a backup and will make redistricting changes in the current system and then transfer the data to the new system.

The new system is designed to allow officials to make reports more quickly and to make it easier to download data onto the tablet computers used at polling places to access voter data. Raffensperger said voters should notice little if any change to their online information page or anything else.

Raffensperger pledged the system would be housed on servers that meet federal security standards. The state faced questions in 2017 over election data that was vulnerable to being compromised on a server located at Kennesaw State University.

The state will be using a database from San Francisco-based software company Salesforce, implemented by Texas-based MTX Group.

