Kemp highlights priorities in State of the State address

Season 2 Episode 1 — Jan. 14, 2022
In our first episode of Gold Dome Debrief’s second season, we cover Gov. Brian Kemp’s priorities from the State of the State address and interview a professor of political science at Kennesaw State University to discuss this week’s proceedings.
Credit: Fresh Take Georgia
Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.
