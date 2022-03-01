Georgia Senate seeks to let parents nix masks through 2027

Democrats argued that the bill undercuts local control and spreads misinformation about the benefits of masks. They said there’s no guarantee schools won’t need to require masks to maintain in-person learning by 2027.

“Can you tell me when the next global pandemic is going to take place?” asked Sen. Kim Jackson, a Stone Mountain Democrat.

Many Republican-controlled states banned mask mandates last year, part of a broad conservative backlash against mandates meant to prevent the spread of the respiratory illness. Georgia lawmakers did not act last year, but the GOP-controlled General Assembly has been more amenable to the measures in this election year.

Kemp made the proposal after Republican attacks on likely Democratic gubernatorial nominee Stacey Abrams for not wearing a mask when she spoke at a Decatur elementary school earlier this month where masks were supposed to be required.

A number of Georgia school districts have announced they are lifting their mask mandates in recent days after the Atlanta-based U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention loosened its mask guidance. That includes districts in Augusta, Savannah and metro Atlanta.

Sen. Donzella James, an Atlanta Democrat who was hospitalized for months with COVID-19 last year, called her mask “my new best friend,” warning that a relaxing of masking could lead to more cases and more deaths.

“Don’t let the numbers escalate again because those are the body bags going out of our hospitals,” James said.

But Dixon and other proponents said that parents should be able to choose.

“We have gone overboard with the masking of children who are statistically at little to no risk,” said Sen. Greg Dolezal, a Cumming Republican.

