Cityhood takes over the session this week, the Mental Health Parity Act is filed, Kemp’s Medicaid expansion and more

Partner Badge Logo
Fresh Take Georgia
By FTG Podcast Team
1 hour ago

Season 2 Episode 3 — Jan. 28, 2022

This week on the Gold Dome Debrief, we look into the session’s focus on cityhood, including the Buckhead city movement. House Speaker David Ralston introduced the Mental Health Parity Act at a press conference. Details behind Gov. Brian Kemp’s proposal for Medicaid expansion are revealed with an interview from an expecting mother and care coordinator at a nonprofit organization.

Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.

