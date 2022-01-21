Budget week: How the state plans to address critical issues facing Georgians

Season 2 Episode 2 — Jan. 21, 2022
In our second episode of Season 2, we break down budget week at the state Capitol, which began with tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State departments highlight increased turnover rates and staffing shortages and how it’s affecting their services. Some key programs discussed include mental health funding, higher education and the push to ban critical race theory in public schools.
Credit: Fresh Take Georgia
