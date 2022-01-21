Hamburger icon
Budget week: How the state plans to address critical issues facing Georgians

Partner Badge Logo
Fresh Take Georgia
By FTG Podcast Team
51 minutes ago

Season 2 Episode 2 — Jan. 21, 2022

In our second episode of Season 2, we break down budget week at the state Capitol, which began with tributes to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. State departments highlight increased turnover rates and staffing shortages and how it’s affecting their services. Some key programs discussed include mental health funding, higher education and the push to ban critical race theory in public schools.

Gold Dome Debrief is a weekly podcast focused on Georgia politics and the state's General Assembly. Tune in each week as our team of reporters from Fresh Take Georgia keeps you up to speed on everything happening in the peach state's legislature.

