“There is a process that is very cumbersome and very expensive, and which, quite frankly, to most people that have been involved in these kinds of proceedings, looks to be intentional,” Petrea said.

However, some conservationists say this bill could weaken the protections already in place for the coastal marshland because it lacks clear definitions of restoration and conservation.

Amy Sharma, executive director of Science for Georgia, also criticized the proposed 60-day period in testimony before the House committee.

“This time period is unrealistically small, given that we declared independence from England about 250 years ago,” Sharma said. “There are a lot of complicated and unusual conditions in many king’s grants.”

The Coastal Marshlands Restoration Act is planned to work in conjunction with legislation passed in 1970, which provides authority to the Board of Natural Resources and the Coastal Marshlands Protection Committee to regulate and protect Georgia's 368,000 acres of coastal marshlands.

Rena Ann Peck, executive director of the Georgia River Network, says that the legislation already in place was originally created to protect the coastal marshlands from mining.

She said the marshes are a rich ecosystem that need protection.

“Because of the Coastal Marshlands Protection Act, we have more marsh than anyone on the Eastern Seaboard, and this is so important in preserving our barrier islands, which protect our coast from rising sea levels and the impact of climate change,” Peck said. “These marshlands are an incredible system for our resilience in Georgia.”

For more from Fresh Take Georgia and the latest updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

The post Bill aims to speed up Georgia marshland ownership confirmation appeared first on Fresh Take Georgia.