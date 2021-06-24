Free literacy, adult education supported during Martini’s at the Mansion

Live Oak Public Libraries: Engaging books get kids moving, improve literacy

After pausing to commend Calvin on how awesome JCB was partnering with Make a Wish Georgia to grant 11-year-old Aiden's wish earlier today, I met Zelonia's cousin Joseph Barnwell DuBois. Wearing a Bricks hat, the Savannah native has an "amplified look" of business to casual and takes a seat with me to discuss his fashion style.

Following my nose, I head into a side room filled with candles, salts, soaps and bath bombs from Little J's Farm from Bloomingdale. While Mary-Ann Jacobs helps a line of customers, Mason Walters tells me, "We have a dairy farm, 30 goats, chickens and ducks and we garden."

In the next room, I find Habitat for Humanity's Julie Schwartz chatting with RMC's Brandon Bovre and his equally gorgeous partner Ricky Armstrong. Commending the Mansion's director of sales and catering on the huge success of tonight's Martini at the Mansion, Ricky adds, "Bringing the community together to help our local nonprofits is why we host this monthly fundraiser and seeing how much it helps people like Zelonia makes it even better."

Next I snap a pic of CASA Executive Director Kate Blair with her equally photogenic husband Andy, introduce Spectrum Printing's Michele Thompson to Christy Cook and George Seaborough, then follow Boyd Holt and his 11-year-old Dachshund service dog Daisy around to the end of the bar.

Taking a seat on a tall barstool, Boyd tells me how he spent weeks in the hospital with COVID, how he still struggles to breathe and what a blessing it is to have constant companion Daisy at his side. Knowing I shouldn't touch a service dog, I lean down to say thank you to his Daisy before heading over to meet new face Dan Manning.

Dan, a Vidalia native, tells me that he is a business service manager for Keen Transport, loves wine, his husband Joseph Malson and all of their live and fake cats. Before I can get a detailed account of what fake cats are, I see Crystal Colson waving me over for a group pic of her entire iHeart Media team. Sigh, posing Crystal around Hailee Stewart, Brenda Dolan, Disney Faircloth and Tyler Jacobs should be easy when people are this pretty!

Passing a room with a photo booth, I see the magnificent Victoria Baylor for the fourth time in a week, say hey to banking queen Lynn Clifton, learn about Kathy Ledvina's old boarding college restoration project on Tybee Island, then meet my favorite couple of the night, JCB's Erika Keller and Hover Aerial's Mac Holmes.

While inviting Mac to Buy Local Savannah's next luncheon, BLS board member Elbi Elm cruises over for an introduction and Zelonia, who also owns Celebration Unlimited, a local rental and event planning company, takes the mic. Educating over 200 people ranging in ages from 16 to 81, Zelonia explains that literacy rate increase affects everything from poverty to violence. Her free program teaches people to read and comprehend their mail, books and newspaper.

Raising close to $2,000 in a 90 minutes is definitely what Zelonia said is God’s purpose. “I have family members, community partners and local businesses and even people from all over the country show up to support literacy across Savannah. The money raised tonight will help pay for books, transportation and the official GED exam.”

I see you Zelonia; we all see you. We support you and your education mission. For more information on Future Minds Literacy and Adult Education, go online to tinyurl.com/kbp4zvrf.

