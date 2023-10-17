Floyd County father, son save a 4-year-old child from drowning

The father and son were heading back to their home on Margo Trail when Blaine saw a woman in front of her house pacing frantically, in extreme distress.

Sensing something was wrong, Blaine pulled over and asked if everything was all right. It wasn’t. Her 4-year-old child was missing.

“The front door was open and she says he’s been gone for maybe five or 10 minutes,” Blaine said.

He pulled into the family’s driveway, hoping to assist.

“We got out of the car and I told Brax we were going to split up and start looking for the child,” Blaine said. “I knew that behind the house was a pretty wooded area, and we figured that would be the best place to look because if he was anywhere else, neighbors would probably spot him.”

Blaine walked down behind the house, which drops steeply away and eventually comes to Old Twickenham Road. It’s very overgrown, with deep drainage ditches on both sides.

“So we’re both heading down the road, calling the boy’s name and we pass a house,” Blaine said. “And I knew that behind that house is a small lake, although you can’t really see it from the road.”

He wasn’t going to check the lake because he didn’t think there was any chance the child made it that far. However, something was nagging him.

“I thought to myself, if I pass this house and don’t check the lake, I’ll never forgive myself if something were to happen,” he said.

Blaine walked up and knocked on the door, explaining that he was looking for a small boy and asking permission to check behind the house in the lake.

“And sure enough, as I head towards the lake, I spot a child’s head and shoulders gently bobbing in the middle of the lake,” Blaine said. “It looked like he was walking across, not making a sound.”

The woman who lived in the house recollected the moment.

“Someone knocked on the door and said a child was missing and could he check in the lake,” resident Tammy Hopkins said. “I said, ‘Absolutely, hurry up!’”

Hopkins secured her dogs, and made her way down to the lake, hearing Blaine calling out to the child.

“I looked over at Brax, and he’s already taking his shoes off,” Blaine said. “Brax jumped in that lake, grabbed the boy and brought him out.”

According to Blaine, the child was in waist-deep water for an adult, but it was up to the boy’s shoulders.

“It’s incredibly lucky they got him when they did, and that the child entered the lake where he did,” Hopkins said. “They were very close to a deep part of the pond, over 15 feet. If the child had gone into the pond 10 feet to the right, it just drops to nothing. God was looking out for them.”

The father and son then brought the boy back up the hill, and took him home just as police officers started to arrive.

“I truly thank God that we were right there at that exact time,” Blaine said. “I get chills thinking about it.”

