FEMA opens disaster recovery center for Henry County residents

With each meeting she has witnessed the catastrophic scenes, and heard the many survival stories about the Jan. 12 storms. Most of the stories come from elderly individuals who live in the Locust Grove area.

“One lady was in a wheelchair, and she told me how she was wrapped around a tree (after the storms hit her mobile home neighborhood),” Queen said. “I was looking at her (in amazement) because she was sitting right there, right in front of me after all that.”

The group of recovery specialists from FEMA, along with a group from the U.S. Small Business Administration, will continue to provide information on available services, explain assistance programs and help survivors of the Jan. 12 disasters for up to 18 months.

Applicants may be able to receive Individual Assistance grant money that does not have to be repaid for rental assistance, if they need to relocate because of storm-related damage; have personal property that was damaged or destroyed by these weather events; need lodging reimbursement if they had to stay in a hotel temporarily; or need basic home repairs for homeowners whose primary residence was damaged by the weather events.

“We represent the agency offering anything from medical, child care, transportation, reimbursement for disaster supplies, and even hotels during a mandatory evacuation or displacement,” Queen said.

“I’ve seen (the application process) take a couple weeks, but it can take even a few months. The road to recovery is different for everyone.”

The center is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Credit: Henry Herald Credit: Henry Herald

MEET OUR PARTNERS

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Henry Herald. The Henry Herald provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Henry County at HenryHerald.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.