Feel the healing and liberating powers of dance with Salsa Savannah

Roger Wilson, dance teacher for Salsa Savannah, knows the power of dance. "Salsa dancing will also help you improve self-confidence and self-esteem. You will see how you progress and improve, and you gain trust a sense of self trust, and this energy will undoubtedly help in other areas of your life. When we see the amount of ability we possess, it is quite reassuring.

"When we dance and retain steps and choreography by heart, you are proud to know that you are able to retain information and also as new habits."

The origin of salsa dates to the sixteenth century in Cuba where the Hispanic music brought by the Spanish conquistadors and the music brought by African enslaved people were mixed giving rise to a great variety of musical rhythms.

La Voz Latina: La Pupusería Jireh brings the tastes of El Salvador, Latin America to Garden City

Among these Afro-Cuban rhythms stand out: the Cuban son, the chachachá, the mambo, the son montuno, the guaracha, the guaguancó, and the charanga; but it is the Cuban Son that constitutes the musical basis of what is now known as salsa.

Christopher Noel, another dance educator at Salsa Savannah, says salsa dancing has everything to do with intimacy between partners and rhythm.

"I lived in Miami where salsa music is playing on every corner. When I first saw a couple dancing I said I have to learn this. The dance was intimate, rhythmic and the drums just seem to penetrate you. I started dancing salsa and never looked back. Now I am all over the southern United States teaching and sharing this beautiful art."

Wilson, who is originally from the Dominican Republic and resided in Puerto Rico, said he also teaches a variety of Caribbean and Latin American rhythms.

"Merengue, bachata are rhythms that come from Salsa. They are like a branch of the same tree. They are rhythms that get in your body and soul through the feet and cannot be denied. So, we also include bachata and merengue during our classes and the students love knowing, learning and identifying all kinds of dance and understand the connection between it."

Catherine Otero says it isn't just Latinos joining their Salsa Savannah dance classes.

"There are times when the dance group meet at Forsyth Park, and we dance, and people come up and take pictures and ask how they can learn. Each business who hosts our lessons have guests that sees us dancing and teaching and even if they do not understand the language, they join along. They join us because music is a universal language. A language which we all understand is that of rhythm. And many born and bred Americans end up taking our classes."

There are very few dances in which a couple must dance together and in unison. These days only a few dances require that all movement be focused on each other and in anticipation of which step the other will create or do. This synergy and exchange make the dance one of an intimate a joyful experience.

"People see us dancing and realize that there is a Hispanic community in our area. They realize that we are present and we are educating them through the music of our culture. I invite local Hispanics to join us in dancing so we can celebrate our culture. Nowadays it doesn't matter who wants to dance and we invite everyone to join," Otero said.

Salsa Savannah meets three times a week to present dance classes and just to dance with others in the community.

"We meet on Thursdays in Savannah at Mint to be Mojito at 7 p.m. -- theses are the intermediate classes. At 7:45 p.m. are the basic and introductory classes and from 8:30-11 p.m., we have a social where you want to come and dance to the best Salsa music of yesterday and today," Wilson said.

"On Fridays we are at JJ's de Hinesville giving Bachata classes at 8:30 until 9:30 p.m. after there we have the social until they close. On Saturdays, you can find us at Pooler's 201. Their classes start at 9:00-10:00 p.m. and the social follows until closing."

So, what are you waiting for? Dance to the many tropical rhythms and have fun while we getting to know your community.

SALSA SAVANNAH CLASSES Thursday Mint to be Mojito, 12 W. State St., begins at 7 p.m. Friday JJ's, 726 Oglethorpe Hwy, Hinesville, begins at 8:30 p.m. Saturday 201 Pooler, 201 James Blackburn Drive, Pooler, begins at 9 p.m.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Feel the healing and liberating powers of dance with Salsa Savannah