Family of slain man demands Savannah police, GBI release footage in police shooting

From the GBI: Man shot and killed by Savannah police after pointing gun during traffic stop

Mincey was killed near East Bolton Street and Waters Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. on July 17. An original July 18 release from the GBI said Mincey, a passenger in a car pulled over for a traffic violation, had allegedly pointed a gun at police during the traffic stop. A Wednesday afternoon update did not mention that the gun was ever pointed.

While officers were talking to the car's driver outside the vehicle, Mincey was "moving around inside the vehicle when officers asked him to stop moving and show his hands," according to the July 18 GBI release.

According to information released by GBI Wednesday, "the body camera shows that Mincey removed a gun from his waistband and placed it between his legs while seated in the passenger seat of the vehicle."

The release went on to say, "Savannah Police Officer Thomas Love, who was standing at the driver’s door, commanded Mincey to put his hands in the air. Mincey disregarded commands, opened the passenger door while grabbing the gun, and abruptly began to exit the vehicle in the direction of another officer positioned on the passenger side of the vehicle.”

Love shot Mincey as he was exiting the vehicle, according to the GBI's official statement. Love has been placed on administrative leave while the GBI conducts its investigation, SPD spokeswoman Bianca Johnson said.

Two witnesses, including the car's driver, Eric Johnson, said Mincey didn’t have a weapon and was running as he was being shot at.

“To me, it's a bunch of crap," Johnson told the Savannah Morning News after the press conference. "Technology is one thing. But God’s work and common sense is another. And this doesn’t make any sense to me at all.”

Mincey was a convicted felon and would not have been eligible under Georgia law to carry a gun.

GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said "a gun was recovered at the scene," but did not specify whether it was the gun Mincey allegedly removed "from his waistband and placed between his legs," per the GBI's Wednesday press release. Other questions from the Savannah Morning News, including entry and exit wounds on Mincey’s body, were not answered by press time.

Dalton said the video is key in answering those questions.

“Unfortunately, we’ve all seen too many times where the narrative says one thing, and then the video is released and it’s slightly different,” he said. “Even video is open to interpretation on what was seen and the behaviors that were taken."

Members of the RJN said they would mobilize a protest if the footage was not released, but they did not provide a timeline.

As questions go unanswered, Mincey’s family is left to think about what could have been and was in store for their loved one. Before he was killed, Mincey worked two jobs to support his son and as a “returning citizen,” and often mentored others in the community, Rev. Alan Mainor told the Savannah Morning News. Mainor has known Mincey since he was a child.

"He was in a place of transition. Everyone has a past and sometimes they go down the wrong path,” Mainor said. “But he was turning his life around.”

Mincey’s aunt, Tammy Mincey, raised him after his parents died, and said she’ll miss his company the most. “Just him being here, and coming here and helping me out,” she said. “He would help me down the steps in my wheelchair. I’m going to miss that. He was a sweet guy.”

Maria Scott, with whom Mincey shared a child, said the two met at work. It was raining and she gave him a ride home. They’ve been inseparable since. “I just want justice for my son,” Scott said at the press conference before bursting into tears.

Johnson has known Mincey for the at least six years and said he was a good guy and would always see him with his child. Johnson said he’s been “mentally and emotionally crushed and disturbed” since the fatal traffic stop.

"I don't get any sleep, any rest because it reenacts in my mind every time I go to sleep,” he said. “I'm just rolling over, just think about it and seeing him shot like a dog.”

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Family of slain man demands Savannah police, GBI release footage in police shooting