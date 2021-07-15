Ethics complaint against Tybee Island council member goes to formal hearing

Will's original complaint, filed on March 25, states that Burke violated parts of the Tybee Island Ethics Code during a March 11 city council meeting. Burke commented on how Burke Beach Rentals, a business owned by his family, would be affected by a movie production taking place on the beach.

At the March council meeting, which was recorded on video, Burke can be heard saying “We’re going to be closed for about a month,” and Laura Bryant, location manager for the film "Devotion," responded by asking for Burke’s contact information to discuss compensation.

Burke recused himself from a vote on a permit for the film afterwards on the advice of City Attorney Edward M. Hughes.

Part of Will’s statement at Wednesday’s meeting reads: “I am asking City Council and the Ethics Commission to ensure the very highest standards of ethical conduct for Tybee Island. … Using your rules and your standards, I will expect: censure and public reprimand, an apology to the citizens, and affirmation that it will not happen again.”

The specific codes in question are Section 23-2 Acceptance of Gifts, Section 23-3 Intent and Section 23-7 Coercion by City Official.

Burke was represented by his attorney Thomas Mahoney, who expressed Burke’s intent was to speak for other businesses and interests in the community that could be damaged by the filming. He also said that Burke was willing to apologize and admit he made a mistake.

Family members and other supporters of Burke’s attended the meeting.

Council, ethics commission and planning commission members attended a three-hour ethics education and training session May 11 after the first ethics commission meeting on the issue, which took place April 1.

At the next hearing, both parties will present their cases again as well as any additional evidence. Then, the Ethics Commission will deliberate in executive session and issue a public written determination within 30 days of the hearing to both parties. If the commission finds wrongdoing, violators will be reported to city council for a determination. If not, the case will be dismissed.

Nancy Guan is the general assignment reporter covering Chatham County municipalities. Reach her at nguan@gannett.com or on Twitter @nancyguann.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Ethics complaint against Tybee Island council member goes to formal hearing