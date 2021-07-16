Democrat Clinton Young announces run for Georgia House seat 165

“The 165th is being held hostage,” Young said. “We have no voice, no advocate, no representation. Isn't this voter suppression also? Why is this not voter suppression?"

Background

Young grew up in Savannah and graduated from Savannah State University.

He's retired now but worked for four years as a third-generation commercial fisherman as well as a six-year stint at Gulfstream, but his main job was with Young American Vendors, a vending machine company. He was a specialist in the Army and said he is a disabled veteran, deaf in his right ear.

Young ran for a Savannah City Council at-large post in 2007, 2011 and 2015, losing each run.

Platform

Young says he hopes to make use of state resources to curb crime in Savannah and suggested placing Georgia State Patrol officers in nighttime patrols with Savannah police, who he says “have their hands tied.”

“Get the Georgia Highway Patrol state troopers working in a primetime foot patrol with the local police officers and take the streets back,” Young said.

Young also suggested that the state needs a 10 p.m. curfew.

Aside from crime, Young said the 165th district needs representation in the statehouse as the redistricting session approaches.

“I'll be a champion for all people,” Young said. “I'll be an accessible champion.”

Stephens

The seat Young is running for has been held by Stephens since 2014.

If a seat is left vacant in the house, it must be filled by a special election declared by the governor. The governor has 10 days to announce the special election after receiving the seat holder's official resignation, and the election must be held no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days following the announcement.

The responsibility for holding the election falls on the shoulders of the county it affects, in this case, Chatham.

Will Peebles is the enterprise reporter for Savannah Morning News. He can be reached at wpeebles@gannett.com and @willpeeblessmn on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Democrat Clinton Young announces run for Georgia House seat 165