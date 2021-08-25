Crane operators regularly make more than $90,000 at Georgia Ports. Leadership makes $500,000-plus

About 41% of their 1,524 employees make more than $100,000 a year, according to a list of employee salaries. Despite the high wages being a draw for applicants, the ports desperately need workers, according to CEO Griff Lynch.

"We're hiring as fast as we possibly can to get their hours down and make sure that they are not bearing the brunt of all this, because we want to make sure they have a good work-life balance right now. It's been challenging," he told the Savannah Morning News in July.

Last year was the port's busiest ever, when high demand from online buying during the COVID-19 pandemic shutdown drove additional hiring, longer hours and lagging load times. More than half-a-billion dollars in expansions now are underway to meet the port's increasing demand, which has catapulted the Port of Savannah to rank as the largest single container port in the U.S.

Five employees, all executives, make more than $500,000, with Lynch earning an annual salary of $828,887 plus another $33,000 in travel expenses. He's the highest paid employee in the authority. Other high earners include:

Chief Commercial Officer Clifford Pyron: $707,994.99 a year, plus $33,125.26 in travel

Chief Operating Officer Edward McCarthy: $689,828.11 a year, plus $33,125.26 for travel

Chief Financial Officer Jimmie Mincey: $622,725.50 a year, plus $14,345.62 for travel

Chief Administrative Officer James McCurry: $570,921.16 a year, plus $21,075.80 for travel

Of the authority's 10 highest-paid employees, only one is female. All are white.

Several positions, including interns and police officers, earned less than $20,000 last year, but it's not known whether the employees worked part-time, or began GPA employment partway through the year.

Administrative and accounting clerks regularly make between $50,000 and $90,000, according to the database.

Zoe covers growth and how it impacts communities in the Savannah area. Find her at znicholson@gannett.com, @zoenicholson_ on Twitter, and @zoenicholsonreporter on Instagram.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Crane operators regularly make more than $90,000 at Georgia Ports. Leadership makes $500,000-plus