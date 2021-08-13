COVID vaccination clinics: Here are upcoming events in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties

Find a list of mobile vaccination clinics in various counties online at chdcovidvax.org, the Georgia Department of Public Health Coastal Health District website.

LIST OF VACCINATION CLINICS

Aug. 14: "Say Yes" pop-up vaccination clinic (SayYesSummer.com) at the Forsyth Farmer's Market from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Vaccines are free, walk-ups welcome, do not require appointments, insurance, or identification. The first 50 people to receive the vaccine at the Forsyth Park event will receive a credit to be used at the Farmer's Market.

Aug. 14: "Say Yes" pop-up vaccination clinic (SayYesSummer.com) at Grayson Stadium from 4-8 p.m. during the Savannah Bananas game against the Macon Bacon. The first 50 recipients of the COVID vaccine at the second event will be given Bananas merchandise.

As part of all pop-up events, Georgia Department of Public Health will unveil a participatory art installation, the “I Said ‘YES’ to COVID-19 Vaccine Because…” community mural. Vaccine recipients will be invited to write their own reasons for receiving a COVID-19 vaccine and inspire others to do the same.

Aug. 18: Noon-5 p.m. at American Legion Post 184, 3003 Rowland Ave. Vaccination clinic for civilians, members and veterans. Vaccinations will be administered by the Coastal Health District. The Coastal Health District will offer both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson with the second shot scheduled for Sept. 15. Free fish dinner Aug. 20 to whoever gets a vaccination shot Aug. 18.

Aug. 25: 9 a.m.-noon at Chatham Area Transit, Joe Murray Rivers Jr. Intermodal Transit Center, 610 W. Oglethorpe Ave. The J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center free pop-up clinic will have both the Johnson & Johnson and the Pfizer vaccines. No appointments necessary. Recipients of the vaccine will have to wait at the center for 15 minutes of monitoring after getting the shot.

The event is a collaboration between J.C. Lewis Primary Health Care Center, YMCA of Coastal Georgia, Healthy Savannah and REACH, a national program administered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to reduce racial and ethnic health disparities.

CAT is continuing to implement safety measures in response to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic. These measures include a mask mandate and reduced capacity on CAT vehicles.

Explore Chatham County

Explore Infogram

Barbara Augsdorfer is the education and nonprofits reporter for the Savannah Morning News. Reach her at BAugsdorfer@gannett.com or on Twitter @Babs7983.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: COVID vaccination clinics: Here are upcoming events in Chatham, Bryan and Effingham counties