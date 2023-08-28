Columbus cooling center feels pressure as persistent heat tests public health limits

This story was originally published by the Ledger-Enquirer.

Pastor Paul Parker pours a large scoop of white sugar and dehydrated creamer into a coffee mug inside the Safehouse Ministries.

Hot coffee is tolerable in the air-conditioned Safehouse, which remains at 74 degrees. The volunteer organization gives daytime reprieve from the summer heat for “anyone”. In the last few days they have averaged 125 visitors who can sit inside, read, watch TV or take an art class.

“Normally we see around 80 visitors,” Parker said.

The climate change-induced heat has increased foot traffic at the Safehouse.

Since Sunday, Columbus’s temperatures have not fallen below 75 degrees. The overnight maximum lows have ranged from 75-78 degrees with heat indexes up to 82 degrees at night. These high night time temperatures are five times more likely because of climate change, according to Climate Central’s Climate Shift Index.

Columbus has been under a heat advisory since Monday. The National Weather Service forecasted temperatures to reach 105 for the “feels-like” temperature. The feels-like temperature, or heat index, comes from a calculation that combines temperature and humidity. The nighttime low in the early hours of the 24th had a heat index of 82 degrees.

“Our core body temperature has to be within a narrow range to protect our organs,” Professor Kristie Ebi for the Center of Health and Global Environment from the University of Washington said. “The nighttime is a chance for [our] bodies to cool down. The heat burden is difficult physiologically for our body.”

The temperature anomaly was 8.2 degrees on Wednesday night. The anomaly calculated by Climate Central is the amount that temperature has shifted from the expected 30-year norm. Typically the temperature would have been 8 degrees lower, if not for climate change, last night.

Jack Rodgers, the Director of Emergency Services at Piedmont told the Ledger-Enquirer in an email that there has been an increase in the number of heat-related injuries this year.

“We believe the cause [in more injuries] is due to higher than average daytime temperatures and increased number of days temperatures staying high,” he said.

Columbus Fire-EMS Chief, Salvatore Scarpa wants citizens to be careful during these warm days.

“Drink plenty of water, seek shade when outdoors, and take advantage of shelters when they are open,” he said. “Extended time outdoors can increase the risk for heat-related illnesses, especially with vulnerable populations.”

Vulnerable populations include people over 65 and pregnant women.

In Columbus, the official place to go for respite is the Safehouse Ministries. They serve breakfast and lunch and have water and coffee out in their hallways from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. During the excessive heat, they’ve extended their hours to 7 p.m. and serve dinner.

Bryant Wall, 54, enjoyed space and peace at a bench in front of the Safehouse. At 9 a.m., when the Ledger-Enquirer spoke with him, the heat index was 84 degrees. Wall is waiting for renovations to be done at his temporary housing unit and getting reprieve at the Safehouse.

“I like to sit out here when it gets too crowded inside,” Wall said.

Wall hopes to build his own home soon. He also recommends the public library as a place to cool down.

How much hotter?

Climate Central’s CSI predicts temperatures to remain five times more likely because of climate change through Saturday.

The National Weather Service forecasts for highs in the triple digits with the heat index reaching between 102 and 106 degrees Friday and Sunday. The 75-degree low streak could break this Sunday evening. The continued high temperatures are connected to climate change according to the CSI.

The Safehouse is considering extending its 7 p.m. closing hours through the weekend.

