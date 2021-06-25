Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards, announced by a star-studded cast, set for Monday

Former Braves star and Hall of Famer Chipper Jones will be a featured presenter along with NFL MVP and Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers, and NFL star T.J. Watt of the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jacksonville Jaguars football coach Urban Meyer is set to announce the Coach of the Year and Team of the Year honorees.

The track and field players of the year will be announced by Michael Johnson, the 200- and 400-meter runner who won four Olympic gold medals during his storied career.

The wrestler of the year will be unveiled by Kyle Snyder, the former Ohio State wrestler who earned the nicknamed "Captain America." Snyder won an NCAA title, then an Olympic gold medal before coming back to take two more NCAA crowns. He is the first college wrestler to win NCAA, World, and Olympic championships as a student-athlete.

Alex Morgan, the soccer player who helped lead the U.S. women's team to a pair of World Cup titles, will also be a presenter along with Kerri Walsh Jennings, who won three Olympic gold medals in beach volleyball.

Katie Ledecky, the most decorated female swimmer in history with five Olympic gold medals to go along with 15 World Championship golds, will also be a presenter.

Tennis players of the year will be handled by one of the all-time greats in the sport in Martina Navratilova, the Czech-American who won 18 Grand Slam singles titles in her storied career.

Top high school athletes, teams and coaches from across the country will be featured in the inaugural USA TODAY High School Sports Awards. Statewide athlete of the year winners will be among the national honorees.

The show is free to watch on any computer or smartphone thanks to a sponsorship by the Chatham Orthopedic Associates Specialists.

The on-demand broadcast is set for 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday at the event website https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/coastalempire/.

ON THE WEB

What: Coastal Empire High School Sports Awards, presented by Georgia Ports Authority

When: Debuts at 8 p.m. ET on Monday, June 28

Where: The virtual show is free to watch streamed online on any computer or smartphone thanks to a sponsorship by the Chatham Orthopedic Associates Specialists. The event website is https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/coastalempire/

