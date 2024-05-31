Civil rights, affordable housing advocate Hattie B. Dorsey dies at 84

“It is with great sadness that we acknowledge the passing of distinguished civil rights activist Hattie B. Dorsey.

A tireless advocate for housing equity in our community, Ms. Dorsey’s pioneering efforts, particularly through her establishment and leadership of the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership (ANDP), have profoundly helped to shape a more equitable housing landscape in Atlanta.

Hattie supported me as a city council candidate and mayoral candidate, and we talked all the time about our favorite topic – affordable housing.

Her vision and dedication helped transform countless lives and neighborhoods, fostering a more inclusive Atlanta.

Her contributions have left an indelible mark on our city and will continue to influence future generations. Our deepest condolences go out to her family, friends and all those who had the privilege of working alongside her.”

The Atlanta City Council also released a statement on Dorsey’s passing:

The Atlanta City Council mourns the passing of civil rights and community activist Hattie B. Dorsey. Ms. Dorsey fiercely tackled housing issues and will be remembered as one of our city’s most notable advocates and champions for affordable housing.

The founder and president of the Atlanta Neighborhood Development Partnership, she secured funding and developed financial resources for community development and city-wide improvement plans. She was a voice for the issues surrounding public housing, and through her activism, the improvements of low-income housing became a priority across the region.

A passionate, deliberate leader, she served the community with unwavering commitment, and her spirit will live on in the neighborhoods she touched. Our condolences are with the Dorsey family, friends, and loved ones.

The daughter of civil rights pioneer Rev. E.H. Dorsey, she graduated from Clark Atlanta University in 1964. She worked for the National Urban League and the NAACP’s legal defense team before founding the ANDP.

Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta Credit: Rough Draft Atlanta

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @RoughDraftATL.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.