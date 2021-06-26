City manager finalists audition for elected officials, city staff and community members

During Saturday's session with the media, the three candidates detailed their approaches to the city's most pressing issues, which ran the gamut of recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic to growth and development to public safety to affordable housing to homelessness.

More on city manager search: First impressions of the three finalists for the Savannah city manager position

Melder, who currently serves as assistant city administrator for Washington, D.C., said he plans to bring his collaborative and community-minded approach to projects.

"I think when you go out to the community, you're going to have a greater chance for success," said Melder. "The places I've made mistakes were when I shortchanged that process."

Melder acknowledged his interest in the Savannah city manager job dates to before the current search. He considered applying back when the city initially sought candidates in early 2020 but held off because of his duties related to helping lead the Washington D.C. government through the COVID-19 pandemic

When the position was reposted earlier this year, Melder took a long look at the job description and discovered his skills and experience matched what Savannah was seeking.

"Savannah is a diverse place; Washington D.C. is very diverse. The issues of reducing poverty, affordable housing, reducing homelessness and crime, using an equity and health-based approach to the work, good government — those are things I do every day in Washington D.C. and I feel those are transferable here," Melder said. "You want to be able to make a difference wherever you go."

More on city manager search: Mayor, council have three strong chief executive choices to further ambitious agenda

Lloyd, who is Savannah's current assistant city manager and the chief development officer in the city's Office of Infrastructure and Development, said his 15-year experience with the city gives him insight for this position.

"I know Savannah and the culture and people of Savannah." he said.

If chosen as city manager, Lloyd promised to strategically target poverty and crime, what he believes are Savannah's priority issues. Lloyd says the key is educating the most at-risk demographic groups.

"There's a lot of steps in between and I don't want to oversimplify but education will help us with poverty (and) crime is very similar," he said.

Lloyd proposed a three-pronged approach to reducing crime in Savannah, which comprises of expanding surveillance technology, continuing the End Gun Violence program and having a targeted mentoring program.

Lloyd then acknowledged that, still, the city's greatest asset were its people.

"Though we have these challenges like crime and poverty, we continue to thrive," said Lloyd. "People still want to come to Savannah; that says a lot about the people. it is those people who are really going to help Savannah be what it can be in the next 25 years."

More on city manager search: Here is what Savannah residents want to see in the next city manager

Long serves as one of three assistant city managers in Cincinnati, Ohio.

She said she fell in love with Savannah when she visited the city during her previous stint as city manager of North College Hill. Though she applied to be a candidate in last year's race, she said she didn't make the cut. Now, with more experience in a bigger city, Long says she's ready to tackle Savannah's major issues.

"Savannah needs constant leadership, they need a city manager that cares," said Long, "These employees need to see at the top of the organization somebody with genuine leadership who cares and is ready to execute and stand in front of them as they try to accomplish their jobs."

Long emphasized a holistic approach to addressing crime and meeting people where they are to give them the needed resources.

"Many of the areas in which crime happens, there's many other things associated with that. You have blight in the community, you have trash in the community, you have poor lighting possibly and a lot of people that are living there are underemployed or they don't even realize what resources are available," she said.

Long points out that issues Savannah faces, such as poverty and gun violence, are issues that other cities across the country are facing as well.

"People have already done the work, it's just a matter of how we apply it and that we apply it in an organized fashion," said Long.

Following this weekend’s panel with local leaders, Mayor Johnson said the city will begin preliminary discussions with the selected candidate to come to a preliminary term of employment.

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: City manager finalists audition for elected officials, city staff and community members