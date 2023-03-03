Chattanooga Housing Authority picks Atlanta firm as master developer for Westside

“The board knew that we needed to be aware of the rich history of the Westside, sensitive to resident priorities and efficient in the use of the funds we’re given to meet community needs,” Kinsey said. “This team allows us to meet all of these goals, and we’re excited to go to work.”

The housing authority, the city of Chattanooga and the Chattanooga Design Studio are developing plans to renovate the former James A. Henry School and revamp the 429-unit College Hill Courts, the 132-unit Gateway Towers and the Sheila Jennings community park at what was once Chattanooga’s biggest public housing project. The Westside plan also calls for the administrative offices of the city’s Department of Youth and Family Development at 510 W. 12th St. to be relocated and the site converted to mixed-use housing and open spaces.

The housing authority estimated four years ago that bringing up College Hill Courts to today’s federal Department of Housing and Urban Development standards in its current design would cost $63.2 million, and up to $94 million was needed to make all of the needed repairs along with other supportive infrastructure in the community. That cost has likely risen since those estimates were prepared, housing authority Executive Director Betsy McCright said previously.

The housing authority is hoping to enhance the entire Westside community and add more mixed-use housing and commercial development with the aid of private, nonprofit and federal dollars.

The housing authority plans to seek a Choice Neighborhoods grant from HUD to help pay for part of the project costs. Choice Neighborhood grants provide up to $35 million of flexible funding to a community that provides matching investments that help transform low-income or distressed neighborhoods into mixed-income communities.

Founded by Noel Khalil in 1991, Columbia Residential has worked on similar large-scale redevelopments in the past. The company employs more than 360 individuals and provides master planning, development, project management, construction management, property management and resident services to its clients.

At present, Columbia has seven properties under construction totaling 938 units. In addition, its has five properties totaling 635 units that are expected to close this year.

The firm is partnering with the design team of Tennessee-based Smith Gee Studio, Tinker Ma architects, RaganSmith engineering, Erika Roberts and the law firm of HunterMaclean on the project.

