Billboards honoring Korean War veterans displayed across the country

A series of billboard advertisements are appearing across major U.S. cities with a heartwarming message to American military veterans.

American Korean Friendship Society (AKFS) sponsored the billboard campaign to thank and show gratitude for the U.S. Veterans’ sacrifices during the 3-year Korean War from 1950-1953. A total of 36,634 U.S. soldiers were killed in action and many more from 21 United Nations member countries during the Korean War.

The billboard advertisements are displayed in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, and New York.

“AKFS is remembering those who gave up their lives during the Korean War and to celebrate their lives. We honor the sacrifices of these brave soldiers who fought for freedom. We are searching (for) more ways to comfort the souls,” said Sunny K. Park, President of American Korean Friendship Society.

The billboards are visible near major expressways in the following cities:

Atlanta, GA: I-85 NB Near Pleasant Hill

Chicago, IL: I-290 EB Near 17th Street

Dallas, TX: I-30 WB near SH 75

Los Angeles: Garden Grove Freeway EB near Harbor Blvd.

New York: I-95 NB near Exit 18.

AKFS has been running these billboards gratitude campaigns since 1996, according to Park. For more information, visit uskorea.org

