Atlanta Motor Speedway building new gatehouses

Race fans will find all-new entryways to Atlanta Motor Speedway’s grandstands at this year’s Ambetter Health 400 NASCAR weekend in February.
The speedway is constructing three brand new gatehouses to service its Johnson, Champions, and Earnhardt grandstands. These new entrances mix fresh, eye-catching architecture with an intelligent design that will expedite guests’ entry to the grandstands, a press release from AMS read.
“Whether it’s reconfiguring our track to give us the hottest racing on the NASCAR circuit, adding to the fan entertainment throughout the weekend, or upgrading our fan amenities, we’re always looking for ways to enhance the fan experience,” said AMS Executive Vice President and General Manager Brandon Hutchison. “These new gatehouses are just another example of that. They’re going to look great and, most importantly, get our fans into the facility quicker so they can spend more time enjoying themselves.”
The designs of the new entrances are inspired by the rustic yet modern look utilized by the speedway’s Bootlegger’s Bar, AMS said.
Since it was installed in 2020, the massive 360-degree bar and social space has been a hit among race fans and guests of other events at the speedway such as Monster Jam. Much like Bootlegger’s, the new gatehouses at AMS will benefit attendees of a variety of events held at the speedway, AMS said.
Three new structures are being built to greet fans — Gate 12 servicing the Earnhardt and Champions Grandstands; Gate 14, used to enter the Johnson and Champions Grandstands; and Gate 13, the main entryway to the facility from the AMS Fan Zone during NASCAR weekends.
The new gatehouses will be ready to welcome guests to the speedway in time for Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend Feb. 23 to 25.
Credit: Henry Herald
