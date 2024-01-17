Atlanta Motor Speedway building new gatehouses

The designs of the new entrances are inspired by the rustic yet modern look utilized by the speedway’s Bootlegger’s Bar, AMS said.

Since it was installed in 2020, the massive 360-degree bar and social space has been a hit among race fans and guests of other events at the speedway such as Monster Jam. Much like Bootlegger’s, the new gatehouses at AMS will benefit attendees of a variety of events held at the speedway, AMS said.

Three new structures are being built to greet fans — Gate 12 servicing the Earnhardt and Champions Grandstands; Gate 14, used to enter the Johnson and Champions Grandstands; and Gate 13, the main entryway to the facility from the AMS Fan Zone during NASCAR weekends.

The new gatehouses will be ready to welcome guests to the speedway in time for Atlanta’s spring NASCAR weekend Feb. 23 to 25.

