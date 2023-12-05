Atlanta Falcons player looks to serve thousands during holiday season

“I’m excited once again to serve the community at the Atlanta Union Mission alongside The Grady Gives Foundation,” Jarrett said. “Thanksgiving is a time for gratitude and togetherness, and we want to ensure that every family in our community has the opportunity to share a warm and delicious meal together.”

More than 400 individuals received a free turkey during the November event, and now Jarrett aims to serve thousands more with his annual Toy Giveaway. Jarrett is hosting the Conyers event with his foundation to provide 1,000 toys for underserved children.

“This initiative aims to bring joy to needy families during the holiday season,” Jarrett said.

The event will take place Saturday, Dec. 9, from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Johnson Park Recreation Center located at 1781 Ebenezer Road in Conyers. Interested participants can sign up for the event at https://gradyjarrett.com/upcoming-events/.

