WATCH LIVE: Biden, Clinton mark the 30th anniversary of the Family and Medical Leave Act
Artist creates digital mural for Black History Month atop 100 Peachtree

By Rough Draft Atlanta staff
1 hour ago

Artist C. Flux Sing’s towering mural “Handle With Care” is featured on the digital billboard high atop the Georgia’s Own Credit Union building in Downtown to mark the beginning of Black History Month.

The original artwork – over 450 feet in the air and as wide as two basketball courts across the top of the 100 Peachtree building – features the faces of Black children and notable Civil Rights leaders Madam C.J. Walker and Atlanta native John Wesley Dobbs.

“The name of my piece is ‘Handle with Care,’ highlighting some important figures in Atlanta’s history in celebration of what they contributed both to our city and the world,” Sing said. “The hand sharing a shining Lotus flower with two youths marks the next generation and symbolizes strength, overcoming adversity, rebirth and maintaining a spiritual purity while going through dark times, a perspective that can be directly connected to African and Indigenous American History. I feel it’s of extreme importance for us to honor our ancestors by continuing to share their true stories, achievements, creations, and innovations.”

John Wesley Dobbs was a political leader in Atlanta often referred to as the unofficial “Mayor of Auburn Avenue,” the spine of the Black community in the city. Madam C.J. Walker was an entrepreneur, philanthropist and activist who rose from poverty in the South to become one of wealthiest African American women of her time. According to the Guinness Book of World Records, she was the first self-made female millionaire in American history.

The digital mural will be on display through 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 4.

Today’s story comes from our partner, Rough Draft Atlanta. Rough Draft publishes Reporter Newspapers, community newspapers in Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Visit them online at RoughDraftAtlanta.com or on Instagram @Reporter_News.

WSB’s Scott Slade stepping down as morning host after 32 years
