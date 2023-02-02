Artist creates digital mural for Black History Month atop 100 Peachtree

The original artwork – over 450 feet in the air and as wide as two basketball courts across the top of the 100 Peachtree building – features the faces of Black children and notable Civil Rights leaders Madam C.J. Walker and Atlanta native John Wesley Dobbs.

“The name of my piece is ‘Handle with Care,’ highlighting some important figures in Atlanta’s history in celebration of what they contributed both to our city and the world,” Sing said. “The hand sharing a shining Lotus flower with two youths marks the next generation and symbolizes strength, overcoming adversity, rebirth and maintaining a spiritual purity while going through dark times, a perspective that can be directly connected to African and Indigenous American History. I feel it’s of extreme importance for us to honor our ancestors by continuing to share their true stories, achievements, creations, and innovations.”