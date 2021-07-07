Andy Forrester is hoping to make you laugh until you cry at the Savannah Comedy Revue

Forrester filmed his first TV spot as part of the PureFlix Comedy All-Stars program alongside famed comic, Louie Anderson. Since then, he's been crisscrossing the country, touring comedy nightclubs and popping up in comedy specials each year.

It’s a busy juggling act for the devoted husband and father of two, something that spills over into his comedy routine. Forrester often shares the headaches and joys of family life, delivered through his easy going, Southern style.

Forrester comes to the Savannah Comedy Revue on Saturday, July 10 to split some sides. DO Savannah sat down with Forrester for a quick Q&A during his tour up the East Coast, taking him from Florida to Virginia this fall.

DO Savannah: How did you get into comedy?

Andy Forrester: "I feel like I always wanted to do it, even as a kid. Making people laugh was always one of my favorite things to do. I was a DJ in college and had a show that was funny and entertaining. In 2019, I went to a ComedySportz show in Chapel Hill, N.C. where they did improv comedy like 'Whose Line Is It Anyway?' At the end they said if you think you can do this, sign up. So, I did.

"I did that for about six years before eventually going to my first open mic at Goodnight's, in Raleigh, N.C. I had been writing jokes in a notebook and a newsletter where I worked for a while and decided I needed to try them out on stage. It went fairly well the first time and after that I was hooked."

DO: Who are your biggest influences?

Forrester: "My dad was a huge influence. He was hilarious both intentionally and unintentionally. Growing up I always loved Robin WIlliams and David Letterman, and I'm a big fan of comics like Brian Regan, Patton Oswalt, the late Tim Wilson and so many others. It took me a long time to realize that one of my biggest influences was "The Muppet Show." I loved every bit of that as a kid and still do!"

DO: What do you love about performing live?

Forrester: "I love to make people laugh. That's how I knew I was meant to be a comedian because of how much I love making people laugh. I giggle sometimes during my own set because I think the things I'm saying are funny too.

"It's a real rush and an energy when you have a great set and you can tell the audience had a great time. I am also a big laugher, so I am usually the loudest laugher during the other comedians' sets."

DO: How would you describe your set for someone new?

Forrester: "I like to think I am a fun and lovable kind of guy who is very self-deprecating. I poke fun at myself, my insane children, and a lot of the ludicrous things I see on a daily basis.

"I'm not out to be controversial. I'm trying to be silly and smart at the same time. At the same time, I like to keep people on their toes, so there is definitely some absurdity to my set."

DO: What do you hope people experience at your show?

Forrester: "I hope people laugh 'til they cry or spit out their drink (or pee their pants). Audiences love it when you talk about something that they can relate to.

"You can see that when you are talking about something that they've also experienced, and they just burst out laughing. I want them to forget about their crazy work and family lives and just laugh for a while about my crazy work and family life."

IF YOU GO

WHAT: Comedian Andy Forrester Live!

WHEN: Saturday at 8 p.m.

WHERE: Savannah Comedy Revue, 1 Jefferson St.

COST: $25 VIP, $15 General Seating

INFO: Visit www.savannahcomedyrevue.com or call (314) 503-9005

This article originally appeared on Savannah Morning News: Andy Forrester is hoping to make you laugh until you cry at the Savannah Comedy Revue