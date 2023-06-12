Amazon helps Forest Park students with urban gardening project

In May, Forest Park Middle School students had the opportunity to explore issues about food insecurity in their community with the help of Amazon employee volunteers and STE(A)M Truck.

The STE(A)M Truck is a a local non-profit organization that provides students with access to innovative, hands-on STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics)-problem-based learning experiences.

Powered by Amazon, the STE(A)M Truck launched the Good, Clean, Fair Food program to engage sixth and seventh graders on how they can design, sustain, and scale viable solutions to food deserts in their communities.

Credit: Clayton News-Daily Credit: Clayton News-Daily

Food deserts are defined by the U.S. Department of Agriculture as low-income communities located more than one mile from a reliable source of fresh produce and other healthy whole foods.

“It is estimated that 1 in 8 children in Georgia face hunger,” said Terreta Rodgers, Amazon’s head of Community Affairs for the Atlanta Region. “Amazon is committed to fighting food insecurity in the communities it calls home, and by launching programs like Good, Clean, Fair Food we are empowering youth to leverage local resources to provide their families and neighbors with access to healthy foods.”

Amazon Access is a food program with the goal of providing residents living in healthy food priority areas more access to affordable, quality, diverse, and convenient groceries.

The company’s partnership with non-profit Goodr, for example, provides communities access to a 26-foot mobile grocery store truck, equipped with fresh produce, milk, eggs, and shelf-stable items — all for free.

Through this partnership, Amazon is empowering local students to conduct research that drives their thoughts for food desert solutions, using high and low-tech tools.

“Food deserts are a prevalent issue in our community, so thinking through ways to solve and eliminate these issues will not only directly impact the students, but us as well,” STE(A)M Truck Director of Programming Tiara Jeter said.

Credit: Clayton News-Daily Credit: Clayton News-Daily

With the help of STE(A)M Truck facilitators and Amazon employee volunteers, the students created self-watering planters to take home with seeds and plants, and constructed pyramid planters to add to their school’s garden.

At the end of the project, each student presented sustainable solutions that they can implement in their communities.

“We are truly thankful for being able to come out and do this work with students,” she said. “We are equipping students to be problem solvers on their own, exploring different aspects of STEAM. Having representation of STEAM for black and brown students is also very important, so we are very thankful for Amazon for giving us this opportunity.”

Forest Park Middle School Principal Monique Drewry was pleased that her students could relate to the subject matter.

“As educators, we are not only charged with teaching students according to state standards, we must make the learning activities relevant to our students’ daily lives,” she said. “This collaborative STEAM project exposed our students to a problem in their community and it left them not only informed, but empowered. They now know how impactful their actions can be. This is the quintessential outcome of any problem-based learning task.”

Credit: Clayton News-Daily Credit: Clayton News-Daily

MEET OUR PARTNER

Today’s story comes from our partner, the Clayton News-Daily. The Clayton News-Daily provides daily coverage of community news, events, and sports in Clayton County at news-daily.com.

If you have any feedback or questions about our partnerships, you can contact Senior Manager of Partnerships Nicole Williams via email at nicole.williams@ajc.com.