Young actors take on Theatre Albany's 'James and the Giant Peach'

“I handed out programs and wound up getting pulled into the theater scene up there, which is an entirely different world,” she said. “I had the opportunity to see a lot of Broadway shows and learned a lot just being a part of that world.”

One of the things Walton learned is how to get the most out of her performers, even the young ones, many of whom are involved in their first production.

“I am a taskmaster in that I like to instill in the actors — and, yes, even these young ones — a level of professionalism that’s needed for a production like this,” she said. “I want the kids to make friends and enjoy this experience, but I also want them to understand that we’re here to do a job, not just to meet with friends and talk.”

Burnette, a Tifton native, also spent time in New York chasing the acting dream before returning to southwest Georgia. She now teaches theater at Radium Springs Middle School in Albany.

“I was told ‘You have so much talent; you can make it as an actor,’ and then I got a dose of reality when I got to New York,” the choreographer said. “There, when you go for an audition, there are about 850 others after the same part who have been told the same thing.”

Burnette is choreographing her 12th play for Theatre Albany since coming back to south Georgia, having worked on such plays as “Beauty and the Beast,” “Elf Junior,” “The Music Man” and “Oklahoma.” She said part of the reward for doing a show like “James and the Giant Peach” is seeing young charges grow confidence and develop friendships.

“I love kids, love to see them integrated into a theater family,” she said. “I think things are going well with this production; I gave them some pretty hard dances to learn, but they’re handling it.”

Elijah Strum, 13, and Rowan Allen, 11, are the leads for the production, which tells the story of a boy who journeys across the ocean in the giant peach of the title, finding along the way his own path.

“I did a couple of plays in elementary school, but this is my first time acting in a production for the whole community,” Elijah said. “I’m a little nervous, but I love the spotlight. I love the thought of performing for my family, my friends, the community and the other members of the cast.

“I give thanks to God, first of all, for all things, and as the show gets closer, I know I’m going to pray a lot to get ready. When I do, I feel calm, like ‘I got this.’”

Rowan, too, is acting in his first community production.

“What I found out is this is fun,” he said. “I also had to realize that I needed to step things up, that I wasn’t prepared as I needed to be. But as I watched videos and got my lines down, I gained a lot of confidence.

“I really enjoy doing this because I’ve been able to make a lot of friends. Unlike school, there are no enemies here.”

Performances of “James and the Giant Peach” are scheduled Friday-Sunday this weekend and Feb. 18-20. The Friday and Saturday performances are scheduled at 7:30 p.m., and both Sunday matinees are scheduled for 2 p.m. at Theatre Albany.

Walton and her Theatre Albany crew, as well as the students in the play, are adapting during final rehearsals to the use of digital projections rather than built scenery in the play, although the director noted that the giant peach prop will be a “show-stopper.”

“We had a run-through Sunday that went very well, and things are going well tonight,” the director said. “When tech week rolls around, there is a definite shift. I feel it. I think we’re going to be ready for Friday.”