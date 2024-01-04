Actor, comedian Chris Tucker visits Conyers Boys & Girls Club

In front of the camera lens, Chris Tucker portrays characters that bring laughter and joy to Hollywood films.
During the course of the holiday season, the Atlanta actor and comedian brought feelings of excitement and happiness to members and staff at the Rockdale County Boys & Girls Club.
On Dec. 13, Tucker hosted a holiday party and giveaway with the A.R. Gus Barksdale Boys & Girls Club, located at 1015 O’Kelly St. in Conyers, Georgia.
Credit: Handout
Credit: Handout
Middle and high school students found themselves on the receiving end of the winter holiday initiative during which the Hollywood star provided free shoes, clothes and gift cards through fundraising efforts from his non-profit organization known as The Chris Tucker Foundation.
Tucker said he felt blessed by the occasion.
“It’s a gift for myself to meet the kids and see the light in their eyes,” he said. “I know they’re doing great things - in their schools and community - with their teachers who encourage and advise them.”
Board member Angela Campbell shared similar sentiments about the organization’s efforts to support Conyers teens.
“The teens were excited, thankful and all smiles,” she said.
Credit: The Citizens
Credit: The Citizens
