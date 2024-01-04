Actor, comedian Chris Tucker visits Conyers Boys & Girls Club

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Middle and high school students found themselves on the receiving end of the winter holiday initiative during which the Hollywood star provided free shoes, clothes and gift cards through fundraising efforts from his non-profit organization known as The Chris Tucker Foundation.

Tucker said he felt blessed by the occasion.

“It’s a gift for myself to meet the kids and see the light in their eyes,” he said. “I know they’re doing great things - in their schools and community - with their teachers who encourage and advise them.”

Board member Angela Campbell shared similar sentiments about the organization’s efforts to support Conyers teens.

“The teens were excited, thankful and all smiles,” she said.

