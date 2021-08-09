$61 million purchase of Bryan County megasite finalized, marking largest project in GA history

The JDA previously said they hope to attract an original equipment manufacturer (OEM), possibly an automaker, that will generate thousands of jobs as well as draw in suppliers.

"It is very encouraging to see a new, fully prepared mega-site come online that will create more high-quality jobs for hardworking Georgians," said Governor Brian P. Kemp at the initial announcement in Atlanta, "The regional approach between local governments - in coordination with the Georgia Ports Authority and the Department of Economic Development - continues to make doing business in the Peach State easier and more attractive to companies around the world.

According to a state press release, there is a skilled workforce of more than 453,000 within a 60-mile radius of the site, fueled in part by Georgia Southern University, nearby Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield, and other colleges, universities, and industry sectors, such as aerospace.

The deal consolidated three separate parcels of land under the JDA's ownership. Butler Tract LLC sold the largest portion, about 1,370 acres, for $25.2 million. Samwilka Inc. sold 841 acres for $31.4 million. William B. Mock of Ellabell sold 26 acres for $2.6 million.

With a new single ownership structure, the JDA will be able to lure in large manufacturers to the site in a much more streamlined fashion, Trip Tollison, CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said previously to the Savannah Morning News.

"Incentives play a big role and to have 2,300 acres at our disposal to offer or negotiate on a sales price with a company...we've already checked that box," said Tollison, who noted that it can take months to a year assembling properties and dealing with different landowners in other cases.

"So, this is a big deal because, it allows us to compete against neighboring states that do have megasites," said Tollison.

Other large properties in the Southeast can be found in Memphis, Tenn.; Greenville, N.C., and in Mississippi.

What gives this particular site an additional competitive edge, said members of the JDA, is its prime location near major highways and Savannah's ports and rails.

The site is located near the U.S. 280 interchange and has immediate access to I-95 and I-16. It's also less than 30 miles from the Port of Savannah, the single-largest and fastest-growing container terminal in the U.S. with two Class I rail facilities on-site.

On top of that, the facility neighbors an established industrial park, which will aid infrastructure development and further incentivize future manufacturers.

The topography of the site is also a major benefit, according to the JDA.

"Being in coastal Georgia, we have a lot of lower elevations, but this property is relatively high. The site drains incredibly well," said Chafin, "And you have very good soils, which allows for quicker and less expensive development."

According to the JDA's site, extensive due diligence reports have already been obtained, including a draft wetland permit, which "all give potential prospects information in order to make a decision quickly," said Chafin.

The next steps, she said, is putting together a strategic marketing plan for the site.

"It's not just about Bryan County, this is a regional megasite, so our hope is that there will be long-term positive impact on our entire region," said Chafin.

