6 Butts County churches named to historic list

Historic Rural Churches of Georgia was founded in 2012 by Sonny Seals and George Hart with a mission to research, document and ultimately preserve historic rural churches across the state.

In a 2012 book, Seals and Hart named 47 churches to their list and claim that they are trying “to capture the beauty of the sanctuaries, inside and out, but also the history behind them… "

They believe “Georgia history is rural church history… the story of who we are and how we got here.”

Brown said that dealing with HRCGA takes time since it is run by volunteers. She said the churches that are finally named must meet certain criteria regarding age of building, its location and its significance to the community. The state of the church doesn’t matter — many are falling down. Seals and Hart hope that the attention gained from HRCGA recognition will help communities find benefactors to save these buildings. In fact, 20 church buildings have been restored since they began their mission as a direct result of the attention of HRCGA.

“My heart was in this project,” said Brown. “It has been a labor of love. Old Bethel was my husband’s family church, and we have been saddened and worried by its condition for years. But I soon fell in love with each of the churches as I studied their history and visited with their members and caretakers. Each church has its own story.”

Brown said she first heard about HRCGA when she watched a 2018 PBS documentary called “Saving Grace: Southern History Through the Eyes of Our Rural Churches.” The documentary stars Janisse Ray and features the stories of several historic churches.

As an active BCHS member, she was intrigued and talked to the board about getting recognition for qualifying Butts County churches.

“Right now we are still working to get County Line and Fairfield named to the list. We agree with Sonny Seals who said that since churches were the spiritual, educational and social center of fledgling communities the history of Butts county is revealed through the history of these churches,” said Brown. “Church histories reveal social events, political schisms, race relations, and through their cemeteries tell stories of pioneers.”

BCHS President Frankie Willis said, “We also know that many people like to visit these churches. So that was another incentive. But mainly educating people about the history of our community is part of our mission.”

HRCGA has produced a book published by the University of Georgia Press documenting the first 47 churches. They currently maintain a website to which many more churches have been added, including those from Butts County. Another book is planned for the future.

The Jackson-Progress Argus is attempting to spotlight each of the six churches named to HRGCA over the next few weeks. If you have information or photographs to share, contact Cheryl Hilderbrand at cherrylmach@gmail.com.

