Partner

5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in June

Philanthropic events are happening in metro area.
Steve Harvey (center) is hosting the 16th annual Steve Harvey Foundation Charity Golf Classic. (Courtesy of the Steve Harvey Foundation)

Credit: Steve Harvey Foundation

Credit: Steve Harvey Foundation

Steve Harvey (center) is hosting the 16th annual Steve Harvey Foundation Charity Golf Classic. (Courtesy of the Steve Harvey Foundation)
Partner Badge Logo
By SocialAtlanta - For the AJC
1 hour ago

Atlanta isn’t just a glamorous city, it’s also a generous one.

SocialAtlanta is constantly on the lookout for the occasions that draw philanthropists to worthwhile charities by offering extraordinary experiences, and we’re highlighting a few of the upcoming events for May below. Ticket prices for these events may be steep but the dollars go toward efforts to keep the community strong.

For a full list of charity and philanthropic events in metro Atlanta, visit SocialAtlanta.com.

Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic ‘24

Join superstar personality Steve Harvey and his wife, philanthropist Marjorie Harvey, for the Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic with the Harvey Foundation. The foundation’s goals include quality youth outreach services. The two-day golf invitational is presented by luxury driving experience brand Lexus.

June 5. Corporate sponsorships begin at $5,000. Bear’s Best Atlanta, 5342 Aldeburgh Drive, Suwanee. theharveyfoundation.org/golf/

Chorus America supports and serves choral conductors, administrators, board members, and singers with tools, training, peer networking, and access so that choruses are better able to contribute to their communities. (Courtesy of Chorus America)

Credit: Chorus America

icon to expand image

Credit: Chorus America

2024 Chorus America Conference

Chorus America is a national organization serving as the advocacy, research and leadership development organization working to advance the choral field. Supporters will experience an evening gala celebrating with music, drinks, dinner, and more as it designates proceeds for programs, services and resources for artist communities.

June 6-8. $100-$750. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. chorusamerica.regfox.com/2024-chorus-america-conference.

Crystal Ball Foundation Gala

The Crystal Ball Foundation supports the development of young men and women attending a higher learning institution. The foundation will salute students accepted to or currently attending a college or university, granting them scholarships to help them pursue their dreams.

June 8. $100-$5,000. Hilton Airport Atlanta, 1031 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. crystalballatlanta.com.

Dalton-Whitfield NAACP 2024 Juneteenth Gala

The celebration of freedom and community at the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP Juneteenth Gala is open to everyone. The keynote speaker is Michael Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County, attorney, author and motivational speaker. The evening will also feature live music, food, dancing and celebration.

June 15. $35. Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton. eventbrite.com/e/dalton-whitfield-naacp-2024-juneteenth-gala-tickets-891277664487.

Ryan Cameron Foundation is hosting its annual Father & Daughter Sneaker Ball on June 16. (Courtesy of Ryan Cameron Foundation)

Credit: Ryan Cameron Foundation

icon to expand image

Credit: Ryan Cameron Foundation

Ryan Cameron Foundation’s Father & Daughter Sneaker Ball 2024

The Father & Daughter Sneaker Ball is an opportunity for fathers and daughters to create lasting memories together in a fun and elegant setting. The event will be a seated 3-course dinner with lively music. Attendees can also look forward to engaging in a silent auction, with exclusive items and experiences up for bid.

June 16. $150. Delta Flight Museum, 1060 Delta Boulevard, Atlanta. ryancameronfoundation.org.

ajc.com

Credit: Social Atlanta

icon to expand image

Credit: Social Atlanta

SocialAtlanta is the city’s premiere media outlet for society, philanthropy and culture. For more information, follow them on Instagram at @socialatlantaofficial and sign up for their free newsletter at socialatlanta.com.

About the Author

SocialAtlanta - For the AJC
Editors' Picks

Background checks challenged: Lawsuit against Facts on Demand

Credit: Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown

Georgia teen among first to receive ‘breakthrough’ diabetes treatment

Credit: Special

Drop the Fudgsicle, ice cream man. You’re in violation of the law

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend

FRIDAY’S WEATHER
Another beautiful day on tap ahead of rain this weekend

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Investor purchases of Atlanta housing top $1 billion in three months
The Latest

Credit: Olivia Ross

National Good Food Award puts North Georgia beekeeper on the A-list
9m ago
Civil rights, affordable housing advocate Hattie B. Dorsey dies at 84
1h ago
Georgia’s first waterslide coaster opens at Fins Up Water Park
Featured

Trump’s conviction in New York unlikely to affect bond in Georgia case
15 things to do this weekend: Atlanta Pride Run, Butterfly Festival
Why people are leaving their Black Greek organizations