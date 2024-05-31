5 Atlanta area charity events to check out in June

Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic ‘24

Join superstar personality Steve Harvey and his wife, philanthropist Marjorie Harvey, for the Steve Harvey Charity Golf Classic with the Harvey Foundation. The foundation’s goals include quality youth outreach services. The two-day golf invitational is presented by luxury driving experience brand Lexus.

June 5. Corporate sponsorships begin at $5,000. Bear’s Best Atlanta, 5342 Aldeburgh Drive, Suwanee. theharveyfoundation.org/golf/

2024 Chorus America Conference

Chorus America is a national organization serving as the advocacy, research and leadership development organization working to advance the choral field. Supporters will experience an evening gala celebrating with music, drinks, dinner, and more as it designates proceeds for programs, services and resources for artist communities.

June 6-8. $100-$750. InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, 3315 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. chorusamerica.regfox.com/2024-chorus-america-conference.

Crystal Ball Foundation Gala

The Crystal Ball Foundation supports the development of young men and women attending a higher learning institution. The foundation will salute students accepted to or currently attending a college or university, granting them scholarships to help them pursue their dreams.

June 8. $100-$5,000. Hilton Airport Atlanta, 1031 Virginia Ave., Hapeville. crystalballatlanta.com.

Dalton-Whitfield NAACP 2024 Juneteenth Gala

The celebration of freedom and community at the Dalton-Whitfield NAACP Juneteenth Gala is open to everyone. The keynote speaker is Michael Thurmond, CEO of DeKalb County, attorney, author and motivational speaker. The evening will also feature live music, food, dancing and celebration.

June 15. $35. Dalton Convention Center, 2211 Tony Ingle Parkway, Dalton. eventbrite.com/e/dalton-whitfield-naacp-2024-juneteenth-gala-tickets-891277664487.

Ryan Cameron Foundation’s Father & Daughter Sneaker Ball 2024

The Father & Daughter Sneaker Ball is an opportunity for fathers and daughters to create lasting memories together in a fun and elegant setting. The event will be a seated 3-course dinner with lively music. Attendees can also look forward to engaging in a silent auction, with exclusive items and experiences up for bid.

June 16. $150. Delta Flight Museum, 1060 Delta Boulevard, Atlanta. ryancameronfoundation.org.

